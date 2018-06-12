Kasenengwa MP Dies

The Patriotic Front has lost one of its gallant fighters in Victoria Kalima who was the Kasenengwa Member of Parliament.
Kalima was also the Minister of Gender in President Edgar Lungu’s government.
The Kasenengwa lawmaker had made the seat hers to lose with her constituents fiercely loyal to her making her one of the MPs that could win the seat under any ticket.
Her fighting spirit was severely tested when her seat as an MMD legislator was nullified in 2011 when President Michael Sata came to power in what was seen as an attempt to wipe off the MMD.
She appealed and had the nullification reversed and retained her seat overwhelmingly despite being in the opposition.
In 2016 she stood on the PF ticket having joined the Edgar Lungu team and also won her seat.
Below is a statement from the PF:
PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL MOURNS THE PASSING AWAY OF HON VICTORIA KALIMA, MP & MINISTER OF GENDER
Lusaka, 11th June 2018 – Patriotic Front Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila regrets the untimely demise of Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency.
“The Patriotic Front knew Hon Victoria Kalima as a fighter. She fought so many battles and overcame. Even when her health started failing her, she remained extremely dedicated to duty, giving all of us hope that she would pull through. She was a critical voice in the Patriotic Front. Sadly the cold hand of death has robbed her from our midst”, he has said.
Mr. Mwila has mentioned that late Hon Kalima will be missed as a strong voice for the people of Kasenengwa Constituency and Patriotic Front in general.
“As Minister of Gender, she ensured that her Ministry occupied its rightful place in fast-tracking the place of the Zambian women in the country’s development aspirations,” he said.
The Patriotic Front Secretary General has since sent a message of condolences to the deceased family and is calling on all members of the Party to join in mourning late Hon Kalima with a sense of unity of purpose.
Hon Kalima was Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency in Eastern Province. She passed away this evening, 11th June 2018, at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
PF Media Director
Party Headquarters
Shepherd mwale
So sad zambia, M.S.R.I.I.P
Sansamukeni
Too bad. Go well daughter of the soil.
Why do we always lose vibrant people in Zambia???
Rest in peace Mum.
henry kahangu
Comment:::rest in peace my sister.
Nicholas
Sad may her soul rest in peace.
Claps James Mphande
My condolences😥😥😥😥😥😥😪😮😥😫
McBright
Oh hail mother Zambia
where are we going from this point of time M H S R I I P
costa moyo
May your soul rest in peace
Anthobalachio
M H S R I P
Brashe L/stone
Oosho Victoria kalima,my condolences to the entire kalima family,kasenengwa constituency & the PF at large what a loss too Bad M,H,S,R,I,P, Amen
Mwale George
Deeply sad may the almight lord give confort to the entire kalima’s family
Benny
My condolences she seems 2 go too soon may her soul rest in peace but why not mention her age and what was she suffering from?
Kay2 Pack M
Tooo bad mama kalima, may her Saul rest in internal peace,
My condolences to the family of kalima, may the Almighty God comfort your Brocken hearts.
Charlesmicklay
Rest in peace mama we will meet again
nicroid mweetwa
I knew madam Kalima as a vibrant leader & now losing her at a time when serious leadership is needed, i’ts so sad .
Cox
My condolences,mhsrip and may God comfort th family of th deceased.
Kelvn samala
May her soul rest in peace
King Daniel
My condolences to the Family
Augprina
Sansamukeni and Mweetwa I conquer with you, she was indeed a vibrant leader I will personally miss her voice in parliament and the way she articulated issues. Too bad indeed!
Jms
U can see that here the opposition won due good leadership of the Almighty great leader where judgment was for all Zambian citizens mhsrip
brian force m
M.H.S.R.I.P. Hon kalima we really miss you.
ZONDA
Comment condoles 2 the family may her soul rest in peace
Mulenga. k
so sad losing a vibrant leader, may her soul rest in Peace.
Shadrick
Thank you God for her death. May your soul rest in entenal peace mama we love u
Efford ngoboa
We will miss you a lot mama,RIP
rocka bye
Answer loadin…
chakamba muchinyanja
Why hav we continued losin biggest pillars of economy in Zambia..Go well mama rest in peace is all i cn say by nw God b with you till we meet again on the other side
KAMBANI PHIRI
My felt heart condolences to pf party and the family,Rip
Zagalyfe
sunday chisha
please accept my condolences kalima family
Kaumba
Too bad for Zambia and my condolences to the family
MHSRIP
Patrick Tembo
I join the many people who mourn the gallant fighter Vic.Your lost your husband Clement in a fatal road accident but put up the struggle to live on in spite of his absence. The dark forces have cripped in pick you untimely.Rest well in peace wherever you are Vic….We shall on day follow up as the route you have used is inescapable by anyone leaving.Goodbye Vic and rest in internal peace
Vincent Mwale
RIP MAMA KALIMA
bruce kawaya
sory mama
Numbing Mulenga
Rest in peace mama
Mumbi Mulenga
Rest in peace mama
Clement banda
Condolences mhsrip
Far fetched
M.H.R.P
Sandmo
Rest in peace mama Zambia
Chembe Mutayachalo
Rest in peace mama until we meet again go well may the good Lord receive you.
mwaba
jokes aside tomorow it wil be u. m.h.s.r.i.i.p mama.
SHI ALIKO
Answer loading please wait
SHI ALIKO
Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted, let help the entire kalimina family in this trying moment.m.y.s.r.i.p madam
ABRAHAM MUNDIA
Sad news, MSRIP
KAMBWILI
maweeeeeeeee maweeeeee another by-election and UPND and NDC will definately lose
itel
R.I.P mum till we meet again
Stephen
Mhsrip
Christopher
may you rest in peace mother Zambia 😊😊😊😊😊