  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Kasenengwa MP Dies
Headlines

Kasenengwa MP Dies

|

The Patriotic Front has lost one of its gallant fighters in Victoria Kalima who was the Kasenengwa Member of Parliament.

Kalima was also the Minister of Gender in President Edgar Lungu’s government.

The Kasenengwa lawmaker had made the seat hers to lose with her constituents fiercely loyal to her making her one of the MPs that could win the seat under any ticket.

Her fighting spirit was severely tested when her seat as an MMD legislator was nullified in 2011 when President Michael Sata came to power in what was seen as an attempt to wipe off the MMD.

She appealed and had the nullification reversed and retained her seat overwhelmingly despite being in the opposition.

In 2016 she stood on the PF ticket having joined the Edgar Lungu team and also won her seat.

Below is a statement from the PF:

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL MOURNS THE PASSING AWAY OF HON VICTORIA KALIMA, MP & MINISTER OF GENDER

Lusaka, 11th June 2018 – Patriotic Front Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila regrets the untimely demise of Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency.

“The Patriotic Front knew Hon Victoria Kalima as a fighter. She fought so many battles and overcame. Even when her health started failing her, she remained extremely dedicated to duty, giving all of us hope that she would pull through. She was a critical voice in the Patriotic Front. Sadly the cold hand of death has robbed her from our midst”, he has said.

Mr. Mwila has mentioned that late Hon Kalima will be missed as a strong voice for the people of Kasenengwa Constituency and Patriotic Front in general.

“As Minister of Gender, she ensured that her Ministry occupied its rightful place in fast-tracking the place of the Zambian women in the country’s development aspirations,” he said.

The Patriotic Front Secretary General has since sent a message of condolences to the deceased family and is calling on all members of the Party to join in mourning late Hon Kalima with a sense of unity of purpose.

Hon Kalima was Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency in Eastern Province. She passed away this evening, 11th June 2018, at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters

47 Comments

  1. Shepherd mwale

    So sad zambia, M.S.R.I.I.P

    Reply

  2. Sansamukeni

    Too bad. Go well daughter of the soil.
    Why do we always lose vibrant people in Zambia???
    Rest in peace Mum.

    Reply

  3. Nicholas

    Sad may her soul rest in peace.

    Reply

  4. Claps James Mphande

    My condolences😥😥😥😥😥😥😪😮😥😫

    Reply

  5. McBright

    Oh hail mother Zambia
    where are we going from this point of time M H S R I I P

    Reply

  6. costa moyo

    May your soul rest in peace

    Reply

  7. Anthobalachio

    M H S R I P

    Reply

  8. Brashe L/stone

    Oosho Victoria kalima,my condolences to the entire kalima family,kasenengwa constituency & the PF at large what a loss too Bad M,H,S,R,I,P, Amen

    Reply

  9. Mwale George

    Deeply sad may the almight lord give confort to the entire kalima’s family

    Reply

  10. Benny

    My condolences she seems 2 go too soon may her soul rest in peace but why not mention her age and what was she suffering from?

    Reply

  11. Kay2 Pack M

    Tooo bad mama kalima, may her Saul rest in internal peace,
    My condolences to the family of kalima, may the Almighty God comfort your Brocken hearts.

    Reply

  12. Charlesmicklay

    Rest in peace mama we will meet again

    Reply

  13. nicroid mweetwa

    I knew madam Kalima as a vibrant leader & now losing her at a time when serious leadership is needed, i’ts so sad .

    Reply

  14. Cox

    My condolences,mhsrip and may God comfort th family of th deceased.

    Reply

  15. Kelvn samala

    May her soul rest in peace

    Reply

  16. King Daniel

    My condolences to the Family

    Reply

  17. Augprina

    Sansamukeni and Mweetwa I conquer with you, she was indeed a vibrant leader I will personally miss her voice in parliament and the way she articulated issues. Too bad indeed!

    Reply

  18. Jms

    U can see that here the opposition won due good leadership of the Almighty great leader where judgment was for all Zambian citizens mhsrip

    Reply

  19. brian force m

    M.H.S.R.I.P. Hon kalima we really miss you.

    Reply

  20. ZONDA

    Comment condoles 2 the family may her soul rest in peace

    Reply

  21. Mulenga. k

    so sad losing a vibrant leader, may her soul rest in Peace.

    Reply

  22. Shadrick

    Thank you God for her death. May your soul rest in entenal peace mama we love u

    Reply

  23. Efford ngoboa

    We will miss you a lot mama,RIP

    Reply

  24. rocka bye

    Answer loadin…

    Reply

  25. chakamba muchinyanja

    Why hav we continued losin biggest pillars of economy in Zambia..Go well mama rest in peace is all i cn say by nw God b with you till we meet again on the other side

    Reply

  26. KAMBANI PHIRI

    My felt heart condolences to pf party and the family,Rip

    Reply

  27. Zagalyfe

    Petersen protege Song; Change. Download here.
    http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259

    Reply

  28. sunday chisha

    please accept my condolences kalima family

    Reply

  29. Kaumba

    Too bad for Zambia and my condolences to the family
    MHSRIP

    Reply

  30. Patrick Tembo

    I join the many people who mourn the gallant fighter Vic.Your lost your husband Clement in a fatal road accident but put up the struggle to live on in spite of his absence. The dark forces have cripped in pick you untimely.Rest well in peace wherever you are Vic….We shall on day follow up as the route you have used is inescapable by anyone leaving.Goodbye Vic and rest in internal peace

    Reply

  31. Vincent Mwale

    RIP MAMA KALIMA

    Reply

  32. bruce kawaya

    sory mama

    Reply

  33. Numbing Mulenga

    Rest in peace mama

    Reply

  34. Mumbi Mulenga

    Rest in peace mama

    Reply

  35. Clement banda

    Condolences mhsrip

    Reply

  36. Far fetched

    M.H.R.P

    Reply

  37. Sandmo

    Rest in peace mama Zambia

    Reply

  38. Chembe Mutayachalo

    Rest in peace mama until we meet again go well may the good Lord receive you.

    Reply

  39. mwaba

    jokes aside tomorow it wil be u. m.h.s.r.i.i.p mama.

    Reply

  40. SHI ALIKO

    Answer loading please wait

    Reply

  41. SHI ALIKO

    Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted, let help the entire kalimina family in this trying moment.m.y.s.r.i.p madam

    Reply

  42. ABRAHAM MUNDIA

    Sad news, MSRIP

    Reply

    • KAMBWILI

      maweeeeeeeee maweeeeee another by-election and UPND and NDC will definately lose

      Reply

  43. itel

    R.I.P mum till we meet again

    Reply

  44. Stephen

    Mhsrip

    Reply

  45. Christopher

    may you rest in peace mother Zambia 😊😊😊😊😊

    Reply

Leave a Reply