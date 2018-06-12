Kasenengwa MP Dies

The Patriotic Front has lost one of its gallant fighters in Victoria Kalima who was the Kasenengwa Member of Parliament.

Kalima was also the Minister of Gender in President Edgar Lungu’s government.

The Kasenengwa lawmaker had made the seat hers to lose with her constituents fiercely loyal to her making her one of the MPs that could win the seat under any ticket.

Her fighting spirit was severely tested when her seat as an MMD legislator was nullified in 2011 when President Michael Sata came to power in what was seen as an attempt to wipe off the MMD.

She appealed and had the nullification reversed and retained her seat overwhelmingly despite being in the opposition.

In 2016 she stood on the PF ticket having joined the Edgar Lungu team and also won her seat.

Below is a statement from the PF:

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL MOURNS THE PASSING AWAY OF HON VICTORIA KALIMA, MP & MINISTER OF GENDER

Lusaka, 11th June 2018 – Patriotic Front Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila regrets the untimely demise of Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency.

“The Patriotic Front knew Hon Victoria Kalima as a fighter. She fought so many battles and overcame. Even when her health started failing her, she remained extremely dedicated to duty, giving all of us hope that she would pull through. She was a critical voice in the Patriotic Front. Sadly the cold hand of death has robbed her from our midst”, he has said.

Mr. Mwila has mentioned that late Hon Kalima will be missed as a strong voice for the people of Kasenengwa Constituency and Patriotic Front in general.

“As Minister of Gender, she ensured that her Ministry occupied its rightful place in fast-tracking the place of the Zambian women in the country’s development aspirations,” he said.

The Patriotic Front Secretary General has since sent a message of condolences to the deceased family and is calling on all members of the Party to join in mourning late Hon Kalima with a sense of unity of purpose.

Hon Kalima was Minister of Gender and PF Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency in Eastern Province. She passed away this evening, 11th June 2018, at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters