Mushimba Highlights Zambia’s Land-Linked Agenda

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has reaffirmed Zambia’s vision to become a land-linked country at the on-going United Unions Meeting in Mongolia.

“We have realised that being landlocked, after all can be used to our advantage as we transform ourselves into being land-linked with all our eight neighbouring countries” said Mushimba.

Mushimba said Zambia was in the process of assenting to the Multilateral Agreement establishing the International Think Tank for the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

“The delay has been due to a change in our Constitution which has brought in changes with regard to the procedure for the ratification or accession to multilateral agreements. Nonetheless, I am confident that we will soon meet these requirements and be part of the International think tank for LLDCs,” he said.

He noted that the establishment of the International think tank for LLDCs was a major achievement as it brings into being the first ever inter-governmental body specifically dedicated to the cause of our countries.

The International think tank is therefore, poised to offer informed solutions and aid in the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Minister commended Mongolia, Lao PDR, Armenia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Burkina Faso, Paraguay, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Nepal, Ethiopia and Bhutan for ratifying the multilateral agreement establishing the international think tank for LLDCs.

“As immediate past chair for the LLDCs, I wish to appreciate the work already being carried out by the International think tank. There is need to promote country specific research, bringing on board transit countries as well as the fact that the International think tank should complement the work of others such as the United Nations Agencies,” Mushimba said.