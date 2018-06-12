Pres. Lungu Honours Kalima with 3 Days National Mourning

President Edgar Lungu has declared three days of national mourning in honour of former Gender Minister Victoria Kalima who died on Monday evening.

The period of mourning will be from Thursday to Saturday.

Kalima served as Gender Minister in President Lungu’s government and also worked as Community Development Minister in the MMD government under Rupiah Banda.

The long serving Kasengengwa lawmaker died at Maina Soko Military Hospital with the funeral being held at House number 13 on Kasempa Road in Sunning dale.