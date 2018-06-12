UPND loses Seventh Councillor in North Western

The exodus of UPND councillors to the Patriotic Front has continued with Nkenyama Ward councillor Alick Kikwama becoming the latest to defect in North Western Province.
Kikwama’s resignation takes the tally of defectors at councillor level in North Western Province to seven.
The Kasempa local government leader was unveiled when Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji addressed a rally at Kyawama grounds in Solwezi.
Malanji who welcomed Kikwama said that North Westerners should reflect deeply on voting for a party that never won national elections.
The UPND has continued to lose Members with Kikwama’s resignation being the seventh so far in the Province after 2016 General Elections.
21 Comments
Sansanukeni
Mmmh things are bad in UPND.
Can someone do something.
Claps James Mphande
Guys come and see the End of UPND
Benny
Kkkk tribal party seems 2 go backwards let’s watch where HH is heeding
jjj
Hh please!! can u just focus into your business, u can not rule this country called Zambia,because sonta is not a small symbol it’s big,maybe can u change the slogan try it.
derrick hatontola
kkkkk HH whats wrong with ur party
Jms
Kinda (wallet) just your name can just tell me what kind of a person you are I tell you that follow education to acquire money not money to acquire education vise versa that’s why we are down shame
Richard chule
UPND..new faces are needed on its leadership, consider other tribes-it will help
😴
ZONDA
Comment you know moving out from UPND PATE AND JOIN PF PATE IS LIKE MOVING OUT FROM THE DEVIEL AND JOIN JESUS
Claps James Mphande
I agree with you ZONDA
Efford ngobola
Things are bad in upnd what could be the problem
kopala.
people hv realized that, the person they call hh is not a leader.it’s only those with selfish interests who r still clinging to this party.anyway! teti tupape pantu nakonto alekala kumbwa iyafwa.hh should stand as a mayor,not Republican President. mulangala sana ba upnd.Republican President tekwangala,na green party yakwatapo amano mwati nyaba?ati hh,ukutali nempanga.
mawema
Let them go for convention before it’s too late because all the people will run away .
mwaba
iwe chimphande who told u that its end of upnd.its like u dont have something to do is he the only upnd councillor in this country?wath out chipf cadre atase malinso.
kopala.
ur right,he is not the only upnd councillor in the country. but he is the seventh to resign. hop that tells u something.
mwaba
iwe chi jjj yo chifinga can point anyhow even faeces can point dont say sonta,y sonta things wich u found already?suntwe go away ochamatako mapati oceelo chingasibbende nkoma.upnd nankwe nankwe mpaka infa.
Frank
Your response can even tell the type of person who you are wise people don’t insult
mwaba
upnd is the intelligent party & God fearing party they all humbled.pipo who are serous in life & knw wat is doing can not vote for pf unles those who dont know wat their are doing can go to pf.if H.H is tribalism y he chose G.B.M to be a vice coz G.B.M is a bemba,u pipo dont jst put things hard if u dont something to do jst keep quite iwe chicadre u think we are hapy for kiling upnd pipo & burnt our cars.Mind u God is luking wat is hapening in this country.
mwaba
upnd has strong votes in this country :central province,c.belt,n.western,lusaka,southen,northern,western all these are upnd strong votes.in 2021 u wont see the time to steal we are going to shift until elections is over no sleeping day & night monitering the elections & wil be surounded by big people.
John
If UPND collapses,it means poor Zambians will suffer until a new leader comes to take over PF.Believe me,how Kwacha is stragling compared to other currencies.
Benny
remove this HH frm the top he is a failure.
Christopher
Never give up the is time for everything, save the people you also win it just matter time prove to the people of Zambia ,that what they saying true,
Politics is the dt game, Jesus Christ failed to make everyone happy, do what is right people will be there to support you try next year or later good luck to you our future Leader,