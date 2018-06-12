UPND loses Seventh Councillor in North Western

The exodus of UPND councillors to the Patriotic Front has continued with Nkenyama Ward councillor Alick Kikwama becoming the latest to defect in North Western Province.

Kikwama’s resignation takes the tally of defectors at councillor level in North Western Province to seven.

The Kasempa local government leader was unveiled when Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji addressed a rally at Kyawama grounds in Solwezi.

Malanji who welcomed Kikwama said that North Westerners should reflect deeply on voting for a party that never won national elections.

The UPND has continued to lose Members with Kikwama’s resignation being the seventh so far in the Province after 2016 General Elections.