Zambia Railways Cashes in on SI Directing Heavy Cargo to be Ferried Rail

Zambia Railways Chief Executive Officer Christopher Musonda has disclosed that the Company has increased its volume since the enactment of a Statutory Instrument to move 30% of heavy cargo from road to Railway network.

And Musonda has announced that Zambia Railways has signed agreements with major mines for the transportation of its cargo on railway.

He has stated that the Company has also reached agreements with Dangote Cement, Zambia Sugar and Lafarge for the transportation of bulk cargo on railway.

Musonda said Zambia Railways is currently transporting over 10,000 tonnes of core for Dangote from Batoka in Southern Province to Ndola on the Copperbelt Province at a cost of over US$ 30,000 in a month.

He further stated that in order to meet international standards, Zambia Railways is overhauling infrastructure and has started rebranding to foster trade between Zambia and other neighbouring countries as well as China.