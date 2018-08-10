  1. Home
Politics

UPND Takes No-Show Candidate to the Police

|

The fall out between the UPND and its runaway Kasenengwa candidate Dr Faustin Banda has been completed with the opposition party reporting him to the police.

Dr Banda pulled the rug off his party by not turning up during the nomination day at Chikungu Primary School.

Full story:

DR FAUSTIN BANDA FACES ARREST

The UPND has officially reported UNZA lecturer, Dr Faustin Banda to the police for obtaining money and election materials by false pretence.

UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo told journalists after lodging a complaint at Central police that the UPND suspect Dr. Banda connived with some people to remove the party from the ballot box.

According to Mr Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central MP, Dr. Banda who was due to be the party’s candidate in the Kasenengwa parliamentary election before mysteriously disappearing should account for his behaviour which defranchised the party.

“As the UPND,we have officially reported Dr Faustin Sitima Banda to the police for obraining goods by false pretence.We want him to account for his pretentious action.We are satisfied that his actions do amount to an act of criminality and should be answerable,” he said.

“For reasons unknown, Dr. Banda did not travel to Kasenengwa  where he was scheduled to file his nomination.If Dr. Banda had no intention of deceiving the party, he could have returned the materials to the party and explain the challenges in time,”Mr Nkombo added.

He said as a result of Dr Banda’s action, the party lost not only the time to reorganize but also the opportunity to take party in the Kasenengwa bye election.

 

The Mazabuka lawmaker added that it now remains with the police to carry out his duty and bring the culprit to book,an action which will deter would be offenders.

 

The matter was reported to Detective Chief Inspector Mooka.

