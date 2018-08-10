UPND Takes No-Show Candidate to the Police

The fall out between the UPND and its runaway Kasenengwa candidate Dr Faustin Banda has been completed with the opposition party reporting him to the police.
Dr Banda pulled the rug off his party by not turning up during the nomination day at Chikungu Primary School.
Full story:
DR FAUSTIN BANDA FACES ARREST
The UPND has officially reported UNZA lecturer, Dr Faustin Banda to the police for obtaining money and election materials by false pretence.
UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo told journalists after lodging a complaint at Central police that the UPND suspect Dr. Banda connived with some people to remove the party from the ballot box.
According to Mr Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central MP, Dr. Banda who was due to be the party’s candidate in the Kasenengwa parliamentary election before mysteriously disappearing should account for his behaviour which defranchised the party.
“As the UPND,we have officially reported Dr Faustin Sitima Banda to the police for obraining goods by false pretence.We want him to account for his pretentious action.We are satisfied that his actions do amount to an act of criminality and should be answerable,” he said.
“For reasons unknown, Dr. Banda did not travel to Kasenengwa where he was scheduled to file his nomination.If Dr. Banda had no intention of deceiving the party, he could have returned the materials to the party and explain the challenges in time,”Mr Nkombo added.
He said as a result of Dr Banda’s action, the party lost not only the time to reorganize but also the opportunity to take party in the Kasenengwa bye election.
The Mazabuka lawmaker added that it now remains with the police to carry out his duty and bring the culprit to book,an action which will deter would be offenders.
The matter was reported to Detective Chief Inspector Mooka.
Eminem
Osamangisana antu inu,zisiyeni zimene muchita,zilibe pindu,bwelani mulyeko nkhoto kuno ku PF ngati yakunyokolani njala!kkkkkk
Chongo
What has become of you UPND check yourselves. This could be the downfall. Not honest to yourselves or you don’t have eyes to see
CONFUSED UPND DIEHARD
Garry , please take over the leadership of the party before it collapses totally.
BANDA
We need a convention to choose new leaders. The time has come. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
CHOMBELA
Where is HH?
Former UPND Member
You were warned against going into the peace accords with PF. They have now infiltrated UPND and its youth wing. Soon we are going to see a lot of defections from our party. This is all because of failed leadership . With effect from today , I have resigned from UPND!!!!
Im just saying
Kikiki yaba!
Andrew Monde
His behavior is uncondiful its unfortunate that he did not tell the party in advance.
Dabwiso
You are right Monde. Such politicians must be disciplined because they are killing democracy in Zambia . This nonsense should come to an end .
Gelly
Upnd pliz maintain you party, hh what are you saying.
Tembo Edward
Laughing, ha ha ha Ba upnd you are finished . PF don’t even go for campaign. You have already won.
DD
Chase that stupid Banda from UPND
Mr Peace
Bola naikosa.
SHI ALIKO
Abracadabra upnd no chance
Petelo lastone
Pf why are you concerned with upnd? Do you know what happened during election for 2016 did you win election? If yes show me pettion certificate that’s why you are panicking over HH ? Hh is a threat to you, that why you dont want HH .Why do you want hh to be replaced ? The problem with you guys ure scared to much because you are not sleeping every day it’s HH to be replaced. Why can’t you replace Mr lungu because it’s not applicable for him
Kunbucha drink
ba upnd bamigonga
SHI ALIKO
Gary take over please
Zankalewa
Not hh
KANYINI
atase when dr banda was fucking mehe revealed that he was only given K2,000 (two thousand kwacha) what a fucked up stupid UPND fuck all of you
HH
It was even 2000 it was 200
Razor
Even a learned man with a degree can be susceptible to bribery like this doctor no wonder this country will never developed.
abilima
There is no case here. Where does it say that if a political party gives money to someone who has promised that they will be their candidate but on the way to the nomination office he changes his mind, then it is a case – receiving money by false pretence? He is your member, he wasn’t pretending, he just had change of mind after receiving campaign materials.
SHI ALIKO
Gary why can’t you stand on upnd ticket why are you so idol this is your time you want the republican president with 95 years think you have my support boi
Charlesmicklay
He knew that he is losing,no wonder he didn’t show up.kkkkkkkkk
Evergreen
But ba think twice about it shi aliko his right
Evergreen
I mean Gary
albert
hw cn he wst time 2 cmpagn well he no dt pf ar wening ad upnd well nver weni any tect in eastn
Ben
jst bcoz he is banda u falsed him 2 stand on yo loosing political party ticket thinking u can win kasenengwa seat, these ar de reparcations.
Wilfy
Now that the Dr has managed to do what ever he did only he knows why I hope it was worth it as now he will start going to the police then court for just not being real I hope you have enough to cover all these costs Dr Banda remember you applied on your own for adoption God hel you
Nation at large
I think the guy knew that he won’t make it but he supposed to tell the party in advance than what he did.
Zero Tolerance
Should be punished hard so that other would monkey jumping politicians learn.
Punish him that action is criminal no two ways.
Is it suppose to go on?
Shaka
He is a political prostitute .Leave him, he will regret later.
Slim
This doctor banda is an idiot! Am sure he got a leakage to obtain his degrees. UPND hit his knuckles before its too late! He and Lungu, alias ” Jameson”are playing “God” with our country’s democracy. On the other hand, I wud say leave the doctor fool; Students will deal with him at University.
Me
I think HH is planning to form his party coz he knows there is no life in upnd he will form a party before 2021 gbm will also leave.
Nkonkosheni
Mwine mushi and kasaka thy say ati uukoo.
No job in Zambia
Kikikiki Zambian politics.its good he realized that he might worst his money,energy and time to campaign meanwhile they are lost already.but where democracy is concern Dr must face the law.trying is better than zero.WAYOPA BANDANI.
sim1
Abandamuka ,wish men came from the east.degree holder ,let banda alone my be he recovered the money he contributed to the upnd. Coz upnd don’t have finances.
damisiano
don’t bring confusion when you about to eat.solve the problems by dialogue.
Kp
UPND the problem you like jokes just the same in Chilanga sorry for the party
Jebediah Munachonga
Jojo
He was sent to weaken UPND maybe
cbn
I don’t think if he is a member of upnd may be he was just picked to help them.
Kalawa
Dr.Banda is very correct,the police should not even waste there time because the upnd deserve that.This is when they want to use other tribe after the party is seeking.Ba Garry no game police just remove HH and his big Berry friend chi GBM.
I think Garry deserve the presidency ba people. I support him.
Truth man
Too late for classification!
Leon
Who ever paid that fool is an idiot
Misheck Chambo
Ba Gary lead us to pf twakatala.doc also return all u got
Aka black na ka Red
imwe ba tribal party, Banda ni wasu tengani Gary nkombo muza chiona chamena chimukanga not to go for convention H.H is paying back to zambians
Gogimy
Whenever the hunters hunt, the vouchers always wait patiently. Hhhhhh mwaona manjee imwe bantuu!!!!!
HOMMIE 24
that Dr is PF no doubt let him face the law.in the min time let UPND go for a convention n like shi aliko and others i think GARY can do for now
Wise KD
Lion In The How
Wise KD
Lion In The House Ya Sivintu zoona
Q•cent
Work hard HH my dad before it is ² late.
Mugabe
Stupid thug from pfloo very idiot banda I will cacth up nomatter what u will see me wait
kaya
UPND naifwa
Man U Team ikhulu
Ba Up N’ Down naimwe so u were sure of scooping that seat?No!No!No! Dr Banda was only given k 2000 for fuel from Lusaka to Kasengwa and 200 citenge matirial.Why are blowing the issue out of proportion?The don simply withdrew his candidature due to family pressure and bitterness in your party.
Humphrey Mulenga
People pray for a strong opposition to provide checks and balances.Woe to the runaway candidate for UPND,so sad that even educated people could fall prey to politics of the stomach,self aggrandizement and poverty, what a shame I stand with you UPND.
sir evor musaka
This banda is not even fit to be called doctor. He has no morals and wonder what kind of lectures gives to his students at unza. If he was my lecturer I would even stop attending his lectures. Wasting people’s time and an opportunity to participate in an important election. If he was bought this type or politics are a disaster even pipo behind it all should be ashamed of themselves. Banda must return all what he got from upnd without fail. Though he has been taken to the police I wonder if at all he be arrested and charged accordingly …. Coz the police can not bite a finger that feeds them…
sir evor musaka
This banda is not even fit to be called a doctor. He has no morals and i wonder what kind of lectures he gives to his students at unza. If he was my lecturer I would even stop attending his lectures. Wasting people’s time and an opportunity to participate in an important election. If he was bought this type of politics are a disaster even pipo behind it all should be ashamed of themselves. Banda must return all what he got from upnd without fail. Though he has been taken to the police I wonder if at all he will be arrested and charged accordingly …. Coz the police can not bite a finger that feeds them…
Desert crocodile
Panyo pake banda
Pwele
Which police…… You mean pf or any other