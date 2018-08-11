Dr Faustina Banda Ditches UPND for PF

No-show UPND candidate for the Kasenengwa parliamentary seat Dr Faustina Banda has joined the Patriotic Front 48 hours after failing to file his nomination.

Banda has made the announcement from his Kasenengwa base where he is currently holed plotting a campaign strategy for the Patriotic Front.

The acting Head of the Geometric Engineering department at UNZA, has since been added to the Patriotic Front campaign team in Kasenengwa.

President Edgar Lungu has prevailed on Banda to be the lead advisor for the Kasenengwa campaign.

Banda failed to file his nomination after pulling a disappearing act from his party.

Three candidates successfully filed their nomination for next month’s Kasenengwa by-election.

The three are PF’s Sensio Banda, John Zulu of PAC and Abel Ngwenya of UPPZ.