ECZ Probes Source of Rejected Ballots

The Commission is currently conducting a training workshop for enumerators from the Zambia Central Statistical Office (CSO). The training is designed to prepare the enumerators for deployment in August, 2018 across Zambia to conduct interviews with households on high prevalence of Rejected Ballot Papers and the incidence of low voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.

The Research workshop which is taking place from 6th to 11th August, 2018 at Mika Hotel Kabulonga in Lusaka is led by Research experts Mr. Kamona Mubita, Mr. Evans Kangwa, Mr. Henry Munsanje and attended by ECZ Staff from various departments.

Principle Voter Education Officer Mataa Sikota said at the workshop that members of the public who are visited for interviews by the enumerators should corporate with them as the activity is good for the nation.

“We need to address issues regarding low voter turnout so that the Commission implements appropriate strategies which fall within the boundaries of its mandate to reduce low voter turnout and reduce rejected ballot papers during elections and the household interviews by the enumerators will provide us feedback on how citizens perceive the Electoral process,” he said.

Sikota added that the Commission wanted to reduce the prevalence of rejected ballot papers from 2.4% as recorded in the 2016 Presidential Election to a desired prevalence of 1% and below.

A rejected ballot paper is one which does not qualify to be allocated to any candidate due to it not clearly indicating the choice of the voter and various reasons which may include: lack of the official mark on the ballot paper; a ballot paper which is marked more than once; a ballot paper bearing the identity of the voter; a ballot paper which is not marked by the voter; and a ballot paper which is not the official paper issued for that election.