OPINION: Kalusha’s fall from Grace

News of world soccer governing body FIFA banning celebrated Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya did not come as a surprise. It was merely a continuation of the global bans that FIFA has long been dishing out to various players in the corrupt strewn Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup bid. King Kalu as his worshippers love to refer to him has been living on borrowed time. Bwalya was part of the cronies that disgraced former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, himself a banned official, relied to buy votes during auctions for World Cup bid. Kalusha was one of Blatter’s blue eyed boys on the continent and thrived off the money and fame the alliance afforded him. But it was not this association with Blatter that proved his final undoing but his well-documented lust for money. Anyone who has hang around the Great One testifies to his weakness with the green, even where he does not deserve it. It was the ease with which he became used with soliciting for bribes with the most sensational being the US$80, 000 he corruptly obtained from disgraced Qatari businessman and former FIFA Vice President Mohammed Bin Hammam. Bwalya unashamedly confessed taking the bribe that was deposited in his personal account claiming yali ninkongole (it was a debt). He was also fingered by the world famous Sunday Times in the United Kingdom as one of the officials that received bribes for voting for the Qatar bribe.
It was not uncommon for Kalusha to harvest match appearance fees with the US$1.5 million paid by Brazil in 2013 for an international friendly not reflected anywhere in the accounts at FAZ. Zambia was paid a similar amount by Japan for another exhibition match with the resources vanishing in thin air. Asking questions about some of the deals that Kalusha struck through his wife Emmie Cassallati’s sports Management Company was not welcomed by a very idolizing public. It was this kind of questioning that landed veteran sports journalist Augustine Mukoka on the wrong end of Kalusha’s slap in South Africa. It may not be flattering to an army of idolizing fans of Kalusha’s heroics on the pitch that earned him the 1988 African Footballer of the Year accolade to highlight his shady side off the pitch.
In truth Kalusha never heeded any advice to go easy on dirty deals that even robbed the country of the once esteemed Nike deal. Now Zambia is still struggling for a credible shirt sponsor. It was always going to end one way for the former celebrated icon. He may have very easily been the first Zambian to attract a FIFA ban from Southern Africa but thankfully Botswana national Ishmael Bhamjee beat him to that accolade. It may not be the two years that will be the problem for Kalusha as the appeal that he has promised his followers with will come at a cost of US$30, 0000 non-refundable. Does he have the luxury of spending that money? Maybe complying with the ban also presents a catch 22 for Kalusha as he has been fined US$100, 000 (K1 million rebased). There could also be the possibility of having the ban lengthened as he has shown no remorse. If Blatter, Jerome Valcke, Jack Warmer and a legion of African administrators that were pioneers in bans like the Ivorian Amos Adamu did not survive, what gives Kalusha the audacity to think he has a credible defence for his self-confessed indiscretion? We have not heard of any of these bans being reversed so far, so we can only fold our arms and watch the drama unfold.
37 Comments
HOMMIE 24
Let me say this again.we re all corrupt no one is immune to corruption.we re all thiefs,we re all lovers of money.all of us would have done the same,all of us would accept US$80,000 for a bribe n for sure no one goes easy on such deals.dont appeal kalu 2yrs is not a big deal
ted
you must b an idiot of a chimpanzee for supporting corruption. if you are low life human being who embraces corruption, dont assume everyone is like u. Thats why our country can never develope.. Fool
Amano
Well said. We unfortunately have a lot of people who survive on corruption and as such do not see anything wrong with it. Shame on them.
FGM
Corruption at any level or in any organization should be condemned. Especially if practiced by politicians who are employed and salaried by the poor taxpayers’ money.
Stl
He is responsible for Zambian football downfall.
Mr Peace
I don’t agree with the nosense that we are all corrupt.I think those who know they are corrupt should just comfess on their own not involving everyone.However,that also does not at all make Kalusha a good leader.Infact Kalusha must know this this is for his own better.Now he is making his name so dirty that no one can think about him in any space of sports administration.Wrong is wrong and it must be condemned regardless of how many are corrupt but this is for Kalusha alone.
LEONARD JR.
Bwalya is a useless man, he has contribute to the poor performance of sports in Zambia football to specify because of his useless and foolishness deeds. This caused the depart of Herve Renard as a Zambian coach. Indeed you are useless Mr man..!
Easy Easy
Foolish kapoko ,Chingangu(boxer), Kalusha and your supporters of wrong doing—— thievery and corruption!! Especially iwe chi so called Great.Great for what?Get out of my view,sembe mweze kuvimanga ba FIFA!! Fool !!
shinyo
For sure dear Zambian football has more powerful youngsters to play but its him who has brought the standard down because of corruptions in his life
BBC
Wembushi we! Great Kalu may have errored but he is still great and liked worldwide. On the contrary, Zambia is known in football circles because of great Kalu. Africa cup was lifted up during his tenuour if office at FAZ. So stop barking and keep quiet.
BBC1
Iwe BBC we mbushi niwebo. Do you have any capacity to think? You’re a beneficiary of the corruption that’s why you’re talking like that.
BBC1
Iwe BBC I meant to say maybe you are a beneficiary of the corruption that’s why you’re talking like that. I cannot see why you should support a corrupt no mater how great that person mau be.
Newton
They just need to manga them they useless indeed
Costa Mulenga
Mmmm
HOMMIE 24
mr peace u can accept any bribe worth US$80,000 anyone on this forum can.we’re all corrupt simple
ted
Easy Easy
Hommie24 ask your hero right now if he can accept a bribe even worthy $1000000000000 to have world cup replayed. Maintain your dignity even over a bottle of water or you can be advised by your grandson for lack of it!!!!
Christopher
Kalu is the useless man
Razor
This guy and his corruption was being protected by sepp flatter. Even when the national sports council or government including the ACC wanted him out of faz for misapplication of funds he used to rush to FIFA under blatter so that FIFA can threaten to ban the country from football for interference and thereby leave him alone to continue his thieving ways. Now that his protector has gone he is also exposed.
Isaac c. patricks
It hurts me whenever i hear such scandal of corruption nowonder zambian football can not be developed because of selfish people like kalusha, Acc Useless Commition
Saviour
It’s sad
Tinkler
Great thief kalusha you denied Charles Musonda jnr to play for Zambia because of your jealous now you have been exposed by fifa
Fire
What so ever that is done in the dark comes to light, he was our hero but his dids have all made us to lose respect for him.. Mr kalusha bwalya can you please face your wrath at this particular juncture… We’ve lost so much because of you
Jeff
Shame on you kalu,you have lost all your dignity bez of your corrupt activities. Change my brother!!!Useless loveer of money
Watch dog
hmmmmm. US 80,000 bribe. I would be a fool to refuse in the name of being principled. Only a fool like Mr Peace can refuse that kind of money
davydo
If you can support this great corrupt icon Nishi your brains is not functioning fully,Walipena,ulimpofu,Mukwenu,,,,,cos his head z too much in corruption think of His K-stars fc,as an icon he has never donated anything to an team,he is sharing same tables with Fifa president but look at National team, his relatives are suffering in mufurila,no developed thing engasonta,,,,,ZWAA NI BEANS IYAKOSA KEEP ON PUTTING MORE WATER IKAPYA
Don
Ba kalu mulichiwalewale,I knew this will come the man is heartless selfish and useless.
Bonaventure
No smoke without fire
Og
The good thing is that the author is merely expressing his opnion period
Paulsen
it is not only kalu,nowdays to much corruption in zambia.
Ilogn
Bembas have sticky hands. It’s either stealing money or bonking other peoples spouses.
FGM
One sad thing I have learnt about the contributors on this platform. 3/4 of them use instincts to arrive at their decisions. Zambia has many years to attain development. Zambians should switch to using Reasoning instead of INSTINCTS. Instincts have failed us enough. Time has come for us to try REASONING.
Nigel
Yaba! ba Kalu shame on you!! I knew it will come this way.
Kambwili
Why you Zambians waste so much ammunition on a fly? There are those in government stealing our Mukula tree and also using tax payers money to buy useless Banda. We are quiet…!!
Chika
The thin line between integrity and corruption. To Kalu accepting a gift is corruption to others its not. Is it about who is doing it?Its not about being poor, educated cause the rich are also corrupt.Sin is sin small or big. A jew once told me “your… has eated a wagon full of money” .Its bad when u are caught sweet when not caught.Let us learn from our brothers and strive to do what is best when we are all by ourselves.How do i refuse such an amount when my family is starving ?Leaders lets make sure people afford basic needs pantu its difficult .
Waylea
Inshiku tashiichela muumoo …..
Paulo lukamba gato
80 000 dollars what full can i be to refuse that money ! Isho shakutola bakamba