Canisius Banda Tears UPND Strategy Apart

Former UPND vice president Dr Canisius Banda has hit back at his former political party labelling advocates of ethno-centred politics.

Banda has come out of the woods in the aftermath of Dr Faustina Banda pulling out of the Kasenengwa parliamentary race at the last minute without warning the UPND.

Full write up:

UPND’s ETHNO-CENTRED POLITICS MUST CEASE

This is my response to Stephen Katuka’s statement that ‘Bandas are a problem.’

What Stephen Katuka must know is that his party, or any party in Zambia, will never win an election without the Bandas, insulting them, therefore, is both idiotic and suicidal.

Bandas are not the problem. Bandas are merely intolerant of treachery, ethno-centred politics and idiocy.

In fact, Bandas make very good servants.

Stephen Katuka, the UPND secretary general, must let sleeping dogs lie.

He must leave me alone on my path of nationalism and patriotism. I can be politically acerbic, strategically poisonous to the dreams of his party. I am not of that mind bent.

Stephen Katuka is a friend of mine. Either Stephen Katuka mispoke or now there is something cancerous about his mind.

Stephen Katuka knows that I am not the problem. He knows that I was the solution to UPND. He knows that I nearly made Hakainde Hichilema win in 2015, and that, by omission, I made him lose in 2016.

Stephen Katuka knows that, without me, the UPND is now very lame, mortally wounded.

Stephen Katuka knows that the problem in the UPND is his boss Hakainde Hichilema, Hichilema’s own deceptiveness, treachery, lack of sincerity.

Dr Faustin Banda is merely an isolated symptom of the cancer that has now become the UPND. Worse is coming. More people, even closer to Hakainde Hichilema, will soon deceive/betray this pitiable man.

This is karma.

Hakainde Hichilema has deceived many people in his political career. I am one of them.

I, as a victim of his treachery, I am one of the witnesses of his duplicity.

When you plant deception you will reap deception.

Hakainde Hichilema is now merely harvesting what he planted. His is a classic case of chickens coming home to roost.

Today, it is not surprising that he is surrounded by a dangerous horde of infidels.

Hakainde Hichilema is today very insecure. The number of those deceiving him will only increase. Because he has been practising deception himself, he too now will suffer deception.

As age old wisdom tells us, as a man makes his bed, so must he lay in it.

Stephen Katuka by attacking Bandas is merely consolidating the community perception that his party is only a sick platform for the Projection of ba Toka pride.

The education that Faustin and I have, but Stephen Katuka doesn’t have and detests is the very bedrock upon which the foundation of a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia shall eventually be built.

Let him just shut up and come to me we have coffee or Thobwa, and laugh at and discuss/analyse the laughingstock that he himself admits UPND has now become, whilst at it. We are friends after all.

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

[Former UPND Vice President for Politics]