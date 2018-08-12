Canisius Banda Tears UPND Strategy Apart

Former UPND vice president Dr Canisius Banda has hit back at his former political party labelling advocates of ethno-centred politics.
Banda has come out of the woods in the aftermath of Dr Faustina Banda pulling out of the Kasenengwa parliamentary race at the last minute without warning the UPND.
UPND’s ETHNO-CENTRED POLITICS MUST CEASE
This is my response to Stephen Katuka’s statement that ‘Bandas are a problem.’
What Stephen Katuka must know is that his party, or any party in Zambia, will never win an election without the Bandas, insulting them, therefore, is both idiotic and suicidal.
Bandas are not the problem. Bandas are merely intolerant of treachery, ethno-centred politics and idiocy.
In fact, Bandas make very good servants.
Stephen Katuka, the UPND secretary general, must let sleeping dogs lie.
He must leave me alone on my path of nationalism and patriotism. I can be politically acerbic, strategically poisonous to the dreams of his party. I am not of that mind bent.
Stephen Katuka is a friend of mine. Either Stephen Katuka mispoke or now there is something cancerous about his mind.
Stephen Katuka knows that I am not the problem. He knows that I was the solution to UPND. He knows that I nearly made Hakainde Hichilema win in 2015, and that, by omission, I made him lose in 2016.
Stephen Katuka knows that, without me, the UPND is now very lame, mortally wounded.
Stephen Katuka knows that the problem in the UPND is his boss Hakainde Hichilema, Hichilema’s own deceptiveness, treachery, lack of sincerity.
Dr Faustin Banda is merely an isolated symptom of the cancer that has now become the UPND. Worse is coming. More people, even closer to Hakainde Hichilema, will soon deceive/betray this pitiable man.
This is karma.
Hakainde Hichilema has deceived many people in his political career. I am one of them.
I, as a victim of his treachery, I am one of the witnesses of his duplicity.
When you plant deception you will reap deception.
Hakainde Hichilema is now merely harvesting what he planted. His is a classic case of chickens coming home to roost.
Today, it is not surprising that he is surrounded by a dangerous horde of infidels.
Hakainde Hichilema is today very insecure. The number of those deceiving him will only increase. Because he has been practising deception himself, he too now will suffer deception.
As age old wisdom tells us, as a man makes his bed, so must he lay in it.
Stephen Katuka by attacking Bandas is merely consolidating the community perception that his party is only a sick platform for the Projection of ba Toka pride.
The education that Faustin and I have, but Stephen Katuka doesn’t have and detests is the very bedrock upon which the foundation of a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia shall eventually be built.
Let him just shut up and come to me we have coffee or Thobwa, and laugh at and discuss/analyse the laughingstock that he himself admits UPND has now become, whilst at it. We are friends after all.
Dr Canisius BANDA
Development Activist
[Former UPND Vice President for Politics]
small banda
Ba nzelu from Ku mawa,BANDALISTICS√
HH
I don’t care about you, talk what ever you want, my party is steal intact
Madiba
what? It has stolen ‘intact’. So the harmony we see from outside is fake?
James Mphande
Once a member his saying like this to his former president HH kanshi he knows what HH were discussing rubbish about Zambia wait and see UPND is going nowhere
HH
Thus why I only want tongas not these idiots from chipata they make me insult them…vakuchipata vinapwalala.
dickson manda
Hh is going to win 2021…tb Joshua prophecy
Hebk
Boza. Only in southern province which is only a fraction of zambia.
Hollywood
Uzamuziba yesu
Easy Easy
I don’t think Katuka is wrong.Are these doctors of deception or dishonor? Who doesn’t know that you were ditched because of your unpopularity? Don’t deceive Zambians over your failed political dreams.Where is your Post Newspaper where you were a columnist? Ask your colleague Rupiah where his bootlickers and praise–singers hid after the ‘Sata’ massacre, (William) was also the Sanko of Zambia at that time.Politics are for hard nuts not dirt–bearded infidels who think have studied enough. Wake up Bandas before we conclude!!!!!!
Shi aliko
Ndeloleshafye upnd just join pf
Tobias Ngambi
What’s wrong with these Banda!
Shame on you.
FKay
Ba UPND let’s just join Tayali or green party, we are expiring soon
Gogimy
Its very wrong for big man Steven Katuka to point out at Bandas to be wrong duel las accordingly 2 his studies
reply
Am disappointed with MR katuka and upnd,how can he point out that bandas are problems is he not practicing tribalism?
Concerned citizen
I think Mr katuka has a problem he should have just talked about the person who disappointed upnd in kasenengwa and not bandas. That person HH ba Ku chipata twalipwala it’s not being wise because
Bluno marss the moonshine jungle
Getout with your idiocy
Evans sinyangwe
Say wat ever u want to say but iam still upnd supporter
uncle sam
sorry sir we r not yo traditional cousines!!! bo pwalala ni ndani chipata or bala n’gombe ???
HH
Katuta,mind your language nowonder u are losing every election******useless
steven matabishi
Upnd for ever
Shimza
I lky UPND bt don’t insults de pipo frm eastern province, chipata pliz 2021 it’s ur tym
Awisi Joyce
That statement by katuka is very retrograsive the upnd is already viewed as a tribal part.I thought they should continue making efforts to rebrand upnd.How many Bandas will now stop supporting upnd because of such a careless statement
Frank Bwalya
Why CAN’T canisius banda leave upnd alone and move on with his life?? It’s idiotic to always attack upnd. Is he not satisfied with the big money he was given by his tribesman lungu?