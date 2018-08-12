Kang’ombe’s Reformist Plan Suffers Resource Drought

Despite embarking on several programmes to better the City of Kitwe, financial constraints at the Kitwe City Council are frustrating implementation of various ambitious initiatives.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has complained that many programmes initiated are not being implemented because the local authority only has limited resources.

He said the District has a lot of problems which cannot be addressed at once due to a lack of resources.

Kang’ombe has since pledged the commitment of his office and that of his councillors to ensure that all programmes initiated aimed at rebuilding Kitwe are implemented before the end of their tenure of office.

“We have got a lot of problems in Kitwe, a lot of you start one problem, you have to attend to roads, we have no money to do everything at once, we started the process of cleaning our parks unfortunately there is no money to sustain some of these programmes, we have no money to do just what we are expected to do, so there are these challenged we are facing which are normal in any institution,” Kang’ombe said.

He has appealed to the business community and other cooperating partners to work closely with the council and take part in the modernising of Kitwe District.

Kang’ombe said private partnership remains key to developing Kitwe adding that the Council alone cannot manage to attend to all programmes.