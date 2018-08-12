  1. Home
Luwingu DC Cheats Death

Luwingu District Commissioner Patrick Chanda has been involved in a road traffic accident.

Chanda was involved in a road traffic accident on the Kasama-Luwingu road.

The District Commissioner has since been admitted at Kasama General Hospital.

22 Comments

  1. kedrick siame

    To bad GOD protect him to get well.

    Reply

  2. RAZ

    Get well soon you are a great leader to our Nation.

    Reply

  3. DO

    My brother too bad God is with you.

    Reply

  4. Gogimy

    Hoo!! What happened??

    Reply

  5. James Mphande

    Tooo bad zoona

    Reply

  6. Evans sinyangwe

    God is still with u our lovely leader

    Reply

  7. Peace Lover

    Oh God! why this Kasama-Luwingu road becoming so cruel?
    Because it’s barely a week when Lupososhi Mp was involved in an accident.
    Juldan bus and Likili bus all in the same road, why?
    God help us and a quick recovery to the DC.

    Reply

  8. The jungle master bruno mars moonshine

    Sorry

    Reply

  9. Chibz

    Too bad!

    Reply

  10. Soche

    Be careful next time,coz u pipo you are so careless pa road

    Reply

  11. GENIOUS SOGOLA WA( PF )JERE

    Too bad for the accident.May god save him so that he resume work

    Reply

  12. Chinika Michael

    We thank God for saving your life. As Luwingu residents, we still need your good services. Get well soon, dear!

    Reply

  13. David chola

    God will help you.

    Reply

  14. Shimza

    Too bad God wth u 🙏🙏🙏

    Reply

  15. Easy Easy

    Cause of accident? Mr Reporter furbish us with complete details not crude reports!!

    Reply

  16. Dickson Mtine

    I speak God intervation to you sir

    Reply

  17. Chabala abel

    He’s gonna be fine soon

    Reply

  18. hellen

    Too bad out dc get well soon

    Reply

  19. Billiard Lishiko

    God protect and comfort the DC coz with he will find solace

    Reply

  20. G-Bally

    May Lord for him.

    Reply

  21. Richard Meaba

    Ba DC too bad may Our God intervene

    Reply

