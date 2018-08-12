Luwingu DC Cheats Death Chris Phiri | August 12, 2018 | 22 Luwingu District Commissioner Patrick Chanda has been involved in a road traffic accident. Chanda was involved in a road traffic accident on the Kasama-Luwingu road. The District Commissioner has since been admitted at Kasama General Hospital. | 22 22 Comments kedrick siame August 12, 2018 To bad GOD protect him to get well. Reply RAZ August 12, 2018 Get well soon you are a great leader to our Nation. Reply Musalu August 12, 2018 TO BAD DC Reply DO August 12, 2018 My brother too bad God is with you. Reply Gogimy August 12, 2018 Hoo!! What happened?? Reply James Mphande August 12, 2018 Tooo bad zoona Reply Evans sinyangwe August 12, 2018 God is still with u our lovely leader Reply Peace Lover August 12, 2018 Oh God! why this Kasama-Luwingu road becoming so cruel? Because it’s barely a week when Lupososhi Mp was involved in an accident. Juldan bus and Likili bus all in the same road, why? God help us and a quick recovery to the DC. Reply The jungle master bruno mars moonshine August 12, 2018 Sorry Reply Chibz August 12, 2018 Too bad! Reply Soche August 12, 2018 Be careful next time,coz u pipo you are so careless pa road Reply GENIOUS SOGOLA WA( PF )JERE August 12, 2018 Too bad for the accident.May god save him so that he resume work Reply Chinika Michael August 12, 2018 We thank God for saving your life. As Luwingu residents, we still need your good services. Get well soon, dear! Reply David chola August 12, 2018 God will help you. Reply Shimza August 12, 2018 Too bad God wth u 🙏🙏🙏 Reply Easy Easy August 12, 2018 Cause of accident? Mr Reporter furbish us with complete details not crude reports!! Reply Dickson Mtine August 12, 2018 I speak God intervation to you sir Reply Chabala abel August 12, 2018 He’s gonna be fine soon Reply hellen August 12, 2018 Too bad out dc get well soon Reply Billiard Lishiko August 12, 2018 God protect and comfort the DC coz with he will find solace Reply G-Bally August 12, 2018 May Lord for him. Reply Richard Meaba August 12, 2018 Ba DC too bad may Our God intervene Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
kedrick siame
To bad GOD protect him to get well.
RAZ
Get well soon you are a great leader to our Nation.
Musalu
TO BAD DC
DO
My brother too bad God is with you.
Gogimy
Hoo!! What happened??
James Mphande
Tooo bad zoona
Evans sinyangwe
God is still with u our lovely leader
Peace Lover
Oh God! why this Kasama-Luwingu road becoming so cruel?
Because it’s barely a week when Lupososhi Mp was involved in an accident.
Juldan bus and Likili bus all in the same road, why?
God help us and a quick recovery to the DC.
The jungle master bruno mars moonshine
Sorry
Chibz
Too bad!
Soche
Be careful next time,coz u pipo you are so careless pa road
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA( PF )JERE
Too bad for the accident.May god save him so that he resume work
Chinika Michael
We thank God for saving your life. As Luwingu residents, we still need your good services. Get well soon, dear!
David chola
God will help you.
Shimza
Too bad God wth u 🙏🙏🙏
Easy Easy
Cause of accident? Mr Reporter furbish us with complete details not crude reports!!
Dickson Mtine
I speak God intervation to you sir
Chabala abel
He’s gonna be fine soon
hellen
Too bad out dc get well soon
Billiard Lishiko
God protect and comfort the DC coz with he will find solace
G-Bally
May Lord for him.
Richard Meaba
Ba DC too bad may Our God intervene