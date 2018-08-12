Weakened State of Opposition Parties Worries Kapoma

A civil society activist David Kapoma has decried the weakened state the Zambian opposition political parties are in accusing them of failing to produce credible checks and balances.

The former NAREP presidential advisor said despite the flaws of the Patriotic Front, the opposition had failed to inspire confidence in the electorate by providing alternatives to the lapses.

He said it is now becoming clear that Zambians now feel much safer to go along with the Patriotic Front led government as a result of the poor strategies being used by opposition political parties trying to unseat the governing party, the Patriotic Front.

“Despite the many Zambians complaining about the leadership of the Patriotic Front, they still are winning several by elections that are taking place because people are failing to build confidence in the opposition. Politics are a different game especially in Africa; you can’t go in politics and you want to play golf, it can’t work,” he said.

Kapoma added that most opposition parties have focused on personal gains as opposed to putting the interest of their members at heart.

He has urged opposition to position themselves and begin to fight for Zambians if they are to gain confidence from citizens.