14 UCZ Choir Members Survive Road Traffic Accident

Fourteen Choir members from the United Church of Zambia Saint Marks Congregation escaped death in a Road traffic accident that occurred in Lusaka yesterday.

This is according to UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo.

“On Sunday 12 th August 2018 around 21:00 hours University Teaching Hospitals attended to 14 choir members from United Church of Zambia St Marks congregation in Chilenge who were involved in an accident which happened along Lilayi road near choppies as they were coming from a choir competition,” said Mashikolo.

Out of those involved in the accident only one person is still admitted while the rest were discharged the same day.

“The minibus they were travelling in lost control as it tried to avoid a stationery car that was parked in the middle of the road. Of the 14 only one is admitted mervis Zulu aged 43 who suffered a mild head injury” said Mashikolo.

“The rest of the accident victims were treated and later sent home,” said Mashikolo.