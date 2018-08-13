14 UCZ Choir Members Survive Road Traffic Accident

Fourteen Choir members from the United Church of Zambia Saint Marks Congregation escaped death in a Road traffic accident that occurred in Lusaka yesterday.
This is according to UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo.
“On Sunday 12 th August 2018 around 21:00 hours University Teaching Hospitals attended to 14 choir members from United Church of Zambia St Marks congregation in Chilenge who were involved in an accident which happened along Lilayi road near choppies as they were coming from a choir competition,” said Mashikolo.
Out of those involved in the accident only one person is still admitted while the rest were discharged the same day.
“The minibus they were travelling in lost control as it tried to avoid a stationery car that was parked in the middle of the road. Of the 14 only one is admitted mervis Zulu aged 43 who suffered a mild head injury” said Mashikolo.
“The rest of the accident victims were treated and later sent home,” said Mashikolo.
8 Comments
Rabbi M Kangwa
Ooh God blessing abana benu sorry for that is too bad
Janet M Kayumba
I pray for all to be healed in our Lord Jesus Christ’s name
Eminem
Always pray b4 making journeys,the devil & his demons ar always at wek,especially u christians.MULEPEPA SAANA PANTU TABAKALEKE BASHATANI.
HH
Go away Satan those are my votes in 2021 so do not let them die..God have mercy
Mr. K
How can. Satanist pray. For. Victims. To. Recover? He. Demanding. Votes. Instead. Complete. Recovery. Through. Our. Lord. Jesus. Christ
Mara lombe
Thanks to the Lord almighty for saving the lives of all those who were in that bus cause my cousin was one of them 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
James tembo
We give thanks to God for saving you guys God be with you.
Robert
That bad but we thank GOD for saving them and pray before journey because the devil is trying to kill all christian… AMEN