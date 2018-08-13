  1. Home
Economy

Chipata Council Shuts Shoprite

|

CHIPATA City council has shut down Shoprite Chipata for embarking on an illegal expansion project.

Council public relations manager Kameko Manda said the local authority closed Shoprite for failure to comply with their operation licence.

Shoprite has remained closed from Saturday with security guards turning away clients.

It is not the first time Shoprite is running in trouble with local authorities with Kasama Shoprite having suffered a similar fate recently.

7 Comments

  1. Augprina

    No one should be above the law. Shoprite needs to comply without fail moreover money is being lost as a result of the closure.

    Reply

  2. Hazard

    ooooopos bad for them

    Reply

  3. King cool

    Let them just comply , instead of delaying the business.

    Reply

  4. Evergreen

    well done ba council

    Reply

  5. Igwee

    Just comply quickly we want to start buying

    Reply

  6. vincent

    IF YOU DO THINGS ON YOUR ON,DEFINITLY THE LAW WILL FOLLOW YOU.

    Reply

  7. James tembo

    Plz may you comply ,

    Reply

