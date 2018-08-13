Chipata Council Shuts Shoprite

CHIPATA City council has shut down Shoprite Chipata for embarking on an illegal expansion project.
Council public relations manager Kameko Manda said the local authority closed Shoprite for failure to comply with their operation licence.
Shoprite has remained closed from Saturday with security guards turning away clients.
It is not the first time Shoprite is running in trouble with local authorities with Kasama Shoprite having suffered a similar fate recently.
7 Comments
Augprina
No one should be above the law. Shoprite needs to comply without fail moreover money is being lost as a result of the closure.
Hazard
ooooopos bad for them
King cool
Let them just comply , instead of delaying the business.
Evergreen
well done ba council
Igwee
Just comply quickly we want to start buying
vincent
IF YOU DO THINGS ON YOUR ON,DEFINITLY THE LAW WILL FOLLOW YOU.
James tembo
Plz may you comply ,