Kalu Ban Rattles Disciples…Kalusha Would Have Been First Black FIFA President

Banned former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s disciples have gone in overdrive defending his US$80, 000 bribe that landed him in hot soup with others going as far as blaming his successor Andrew Kamanga.

Bwalya or King Kalu as his sworn defenders love to call him has been handed a two-year ban with a US$100, 000 fine for the US$80, 000 he received from banned Qatari businessman Mohammed Bin Hammam over Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup bid.

Kalusha is just a small cog in a globally well-known tale that has claimed even the chief priest of football corruption Sepp Blatter, his general secretary Jerome Valcke, Jack Warner, Chuck Blazer (turned witness) and Amos Adamu among others.

What hope does Kalusha have given he was specifically mentioned by the Sunday Times expose as having received that money in his personal account?

Maybe he prefers the more risky route of a US$30, 000 appeal fee that he may not afford right now with the possibility of an extended ban. Has FIFA ever reversed any ban so far? Perhaps the loyalists should focus more on helping him raise the US$100, 000 fine (K1 billion old currency) than incite him on taking a more self-destructive path of challenging the truth. No one has ever disputed Kalusha’s credentials on the pitch, those credentials remain impeccable perhaps the greatest any Zambian has ever seen. But the weakness with money and poor administration remains a dark spot on his otherwise glittering football career.

Another of his ardent disciples in journalist Oliver Chisenga claims Bwalya has been banned to halt his chances of becoming the first black FIFA President. That is how deep the loyalty runs.