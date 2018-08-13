Kalu Ban Rattles Disciples…Kalusha Would Have Been First Black FIFA President

Banned former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s disciples have gone in overdrive defending his US$80, 000 bribe that landed him in hot soup with others going as far as blaming his successor Andrew Kamanga.
Bwalya or King Kalu as his sworn defenders love to call him has been handed a two-year ban with a US$100, 000 fine for the US$80, 000 he received from banned Qatari businessman Mohammed Bin Hammam over Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup bid.
Kalusha is just a small cog in a globally well-known tale that has claimed even the chief priest of football corruption Sepp Blatter, his general secretary Jerome Valcke, Jack Warner, Chuck Blazer (turned witness) and Amos Adamu among others.
What hope does Kalusha have given he was specifically mentioned by the Sunday Times expose as having received that money in his personal account?
Maybe he prefers the more risky route of a US$30, 000 appeal fee that he may not afford right now with the possibility of an extended ban. Has FIFA ever reversed any ban so far? Perhaps the loyalists should focus more on helping him raise the US$100, 000 fine (K1 billion old currency) than incite him on taking a more self-destructive path of challenging the truth. No one has ever disputed Kalusha’s credentials on the pitch, those credentials remain impeccable perhaps the greatest any Zambian has ever seen. But the weakness with money and poor administration remains a dark spot on his otherwise glittering football career.
Another of his ardent disciples in journalist Oliver Chisenga claims Bwalya has been banned to halt his chances of becoming the first black FIFA President. That is how deep the loyalty runs.
18 Comments
HOMMIE 24
True..been baned to halt his chances of becoming the first black fifa president.how ironic it is
Simon
Comment What Goes Up Must Always Come Down
Eminem
Kulibe!Balibe Leadrshp Quality Ba Kalu! ,tonse Tiziba At The Guy Is Corrupt!
Let Him Rest 4 2 Gud Yrz While Looking 4 That Fine Chargd.Let Him Reap What He Saw.
Garu
It’s time to tell the nation of his corrupt deeds. I know of how he was shortchanging Harry Milanzi (then 2018 Interim NAPSA Coach) allowances in Mexico!
King cool
Yayaya !!!!! Bwafya Sana nomba
G
Kalu must go to Hell with his monky tricks.
Sikazwe
Zambians this is too much
SILVER LOLO
Zambian is a full
BBC
Leave great Kalu alone. Some of you are even worse than great Kalu and you will never amount upto anything. The judgemental bloggers above only knows how to release poisonous vernom and can’t reason within their brains but reasons with their asses.
You the same people insulted Clive Chirwa day in day out and yet at the end of the day he was found innocent and swore never to come to Zambia again. Zambians act on impulse. Analyses issues with your brains and not just yapping like clueless ducks. There is one thing am sure about this case, it won’t go anywhere.
Roy
waking up to the truth is never easy but at some point we all nef to open our eyes
Mr. K
Help. Him. To. Cool cool. Down
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
I
Rip yourng boy
Zambian
Ba BBC, nobufi bwenu that Clive Chirwa man promised us heaven on earth mu Zambia Railways but nothing happened, so abantu bamo its better you don’t even mention them. As for Kalu, am just sorry for him ishina apangile when he was playing football ukulyonaulafye eka ne michitile yakwe, anyway filachitika tata kosenifye.
BBC
Ba Zambian, am not even Zambian but I can tell you that Great Kalu is adored and it will take decades to have another player of that calibre
Pilato
aKalu ana bwela ku Choka ku …. you guy sknow the rest :p
HOMMIE 24
there is much sense in BBC’s comment.
HOMMIE 24
King of zambian soccer great kalu dont look back at what u’ve lost focus on whats coming ahead.forget football for now n see how best u can rise n run this country to prosperity.u can do well in politics
Mutale
No matter what you do, if God has said Kalu will be the first Fifa president, you will never stop him, let us go Kalu.