Kalu Ban Rattles Disciples…Kalusha Would Have Been First Black FIFA President

Headlines

Banned former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s disciples have gone in overdrive defending his US$80, 000 bribe that landed him in hot soup with others going as far as blaming his successor Andrew Kamanga.

Bwalya or King Kalu as his sworn defenders love to call him has been handed a two-year ban with a US$100, 000 fine for the US$80, 000 he received from banned Qatari businessman Mohammed Bin Hammam over Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup bid.

Kalusha is just a small cog in a globally well-known tale that has claimed even the chief priest of football corruption Sepp Blatter, his general secretary Jerome Valcke, Jack Warner, Chuck Blazer (turned witness) and Amos Adamu among others.

What hope does Kalusha have given he was specifically mentioned by the Sunday Times expose as having received that money in his personal account?

Maybe he prefers the more risky route of a US$30, 000 appeal fee that he may not afford right now with the possibility of an extended ban. Has FIFA ever reversed any ban so far? Perhaps the loyalists should focus more on helping him raise the US$100, 000 fine (K1 billion old currency) than incite him on taking a more self-destructive path of challenging the truth. No one has ever disputed Kalusha’s credentials on the pitch, those credentials remain impeccable perhaps the greatest any Zambian has ever seen. But the weakness with money and poor administration remains a dark spot on his otherwise glittering football career.

Another of his ardent disciples in journalist Oliver Chisenga claims Bwalya has been banned to halt his chances of becoming the first black FIFA President. That is how deep the loyalty runs.

  1. HOMMIE 24

    True..been baned to halt his chances of becoming the first black fifa president.how ironic it is

    Reply

  2. Simon

    Comment What Goes Up Must Always Come Down

    Reply

  3. Eminem

    Kulibe!Balibe Leadrshp Quality Ba Kalu! ,tonse Tiziba At The Guy Is Corrupt!
    Let Him Rest 4 2 Gud Yrz While Looking 4 That Fine Chargd.Let Him Reap What He Saw.

    Reply

    • Garu

      It’s time to tell the nation of his corrupt deeds. I know of how he was shortchanging Harry Milanzi (then 2018 Interim NAPSA Coach) allowances in Mexico!

      Reply

  4. King cool

    Yayaya !!!!! Bwafya Sana nomba

    Reply

  5. G

    Kalu must go to Hell with his monky tricks.

    Reply

  6. Sikazwe

    Zambians this is too much

    Reply

  7. SILVER LOLO

    Zambian is a full

    Reply

  8. BBC

    Leave great Kalu alone. Some of you are even worse than great Kalu and you will never amount upto anything. The judgemental bloggers above only knows how to release poisonous vernom and can’t reason within their brains but reasons with their asses.
    You the same people insulted Clive Chirwa day in day out and yet at the end of the day he was found innocent and swore never to come to Zambia again. Zambians act on impulse. Analyses issues with your brains and not just yapping like clueless ducks. There is one thing am sure about this case, it won’t go anywhere.

    Reply

    • Roy

      waking up to the truth is never easy but at some point we all nef to open our eyes

      Reply

  9. Mr. K

    Help. Him. To. Cool cool. Down

    Reply

  10. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    I

    Rip yourng boy

    Reply

  11. Zambian

    Ba BBC, nobufi bwenu that Clive Chirwa man promised us heaven on earth mu Zambia Railways but nothing happened, so abantu bamo its better you don’t even mention them. As for Kalu, am just sorry for him ishina apangile when he was playing football ukulyonaulafye eka ne michitile yakwe, anyway filachitika tata kosenifye.

    Reply

    • BBC

      Ba Zambian, am not even Zambian but I can tell you that Great Kalu is adored and it will take decades to have another player of that calibre

      Reply

  12. Pilato

    aKalu ana bwela ku Choka ku …. you guy sknow the rest :p

    Reply

  13. HOMMIE 24

    there is much sense in BBC’s comment.

    Reply

  14. HOMMIE 24

    King of zambian soccer great kalu dont look back at what u’ve lost focus on whats coming ahead.forget football for now n see how best u can rise n run this country to prosperity.u can do well in politics

    Reply

  15. Mutale

    No matter what you do, if God has said Kalu will be the first Fifa president, you will never stop him, let us go Kalu.

    Reply

