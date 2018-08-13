Nine Perish in Chongwe Accident

Nine people have died in a road traffic accident along Great East Road with seven others injured in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace and Volvo Truck.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon when the driver of the bus was overtaking improperly hence collided head-on with the oncoming Volvo truck. The injured are in Chongwe and Levy Mwanawasa hospitals while the bodies of the deceased are in Chongwe Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the driver of the Toyota Hiace William Sichimanga registration number BAH 4875 died on the spot while Crywell Banda who was on the wheel for the Volvo truck registration number ALF 2214 escaped with injuries.