Nkana MP Donates K70, 000 to Wards

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has donated K70, 000 to the seven wards in his constituency as part of promoting grassroots development.

The K 70,000 is also expected to help with party mobilization in his constituency.

Chiteme who is Minister of National Development and Planning instructed all ward officials to be aggressive and help bring more people to the Patriotic Front.

He said government has embarked on various developmental projects aimed at uplifting the lives of people and it is important that party officials explain the projects to citizens.

Chiteme said people need to be enlightened with the many works government is undertaking to allow them appreciate the efforts aimed at bettering their livelihood.

“I want you to mobilise more people so that by 2021 it will be an easy path for President Edgar Lungu to be re-elected, there are many projects going on, the funds I am giving you are meant to help you mobilise the party, we have a lot of work so let us be on the ground,” Chiteme said.