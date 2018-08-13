RTSA Targets Corruption Clean Up

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PRESS STATEMENT

THE RTSA COMMITTED TO FIGHTING CORRUPTION.

LUSAKA -Sunday 12th August 2018 — THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zindaba Soko, has re-affirmed the Agencys’ commitment towards eliminating all forms of corruption within the institution.

Mr. Soko stated that the RTSA is engaging the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to find ways of eradicating any form of corruption in the Agency.

“What we want as RTSA is a situation were the public should access services from the Agency without any incident of bribery,” Mr. Soko said.

He said that the RTSA will soon be launching the Clients Service Charter to allow members of the public to know more about the procedure of accessing services offered by the Agency free from corruption.

“We have also put in place the RTSA Integrity Committee as means of promoting the governments’ agenda of eradicating corruption in public institutions,” he said.

Mr. Soko reiterated that the RTSA remains committed to ensuring that the workforce is corrupt free and contributes to the social and economic development of the country.

He has further advised members of the public to report any form of corruption involving RTSA staff through the Integrity Committee of the Agency.

Mr. Soko also cautioned members of the public against dealing with third parties that are impersonating RTSA officers when in fact not.

The RTSA has over the past one year prosecuted over 15 cases were some people were impersonating RTSA officers. The suspects have been convicted for personation contrary to the provisions of the laws of Zambia.

Issued by:

FREDRICK MUBANGA

HEAD PUBLIC RELATIONS