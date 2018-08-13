UPND Suffers Defections in Mumbwa District

The opposition UPND will have to fend off more defection drama today in their Mumbwa structures.
It has become routine for the UPND to lose members at the grassroots given the high number of councillors that have defected to the Patriotic Front.
With a group of ward officials in Mumbwa District crossing over, the UPND has pulled a pre-emptive step attempting to disown the defectors.
Below is a statement from the UPND:
PEOPLE INTENDING TO JOIN PF TOMORROW ARE NOT OUR MEMBERS-MUMBWA UPND
The UPND in Mumbwa has disassociated itself from a group claiming to be party members that intend to defect to the PF in Nangoma tomorrow.
Addressing the media in Nangoma this afternoon,Mumbwa District UPND chairman Maybin Kalambwe said the group led by Langson Nakamamba was expelled from the party in 2016 when they opted to support an independent parliamentary candidate Boyd Hamusonde.
Mr Kalambwe said it would be folly of the former UPND members to ride on the party name in a quest to remain relevant to the PF adding that the group has been in oblivion since being expelled.
“I want to inform the nation that our structures here in Mumbwa and Nangoma in particular are intact with not a single official intending to defect to the PF.Those that will be joining the PF tomorrow are moving from an independent candidate to the PF and not from the UPND.Am assuring the national leadership that we are solidly behind the party in the district,”Mr Kalambwe said.
And Nangoma constituency chairman Frank Malumbe has warned the PF to stay away from the 8 UPND councilors in the constituency whom they have been trying to lure using money saying the party will not sit idle and allow the status quo.
Mr Malumbe said it is sad that the PF was channeling resources meant for development towards the inducement of councillors thereby creating unnecessary bye elections.
“This is the backbone of the UPND in the central province and we shall not allow any hungry political parties to break our hold.Those former members can go but we can assure the PF that the UPND will remain standing tall and ready to defend its territorial advantage.Leave our members and councilors alone otherwise we shall crash here,”he said.
Meanwhile,Mumbwa central lawmaker Credo Nanjuwa has adviced Nangoma independent lawmaker Boyd Hamusonde to return to the UPND considering that all his members have left him for the PF.
Mr.Nanjuwa said the party in the area is solidly behind the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema and nothing would break it.
“Those people that will be going to PF tomorrow are not our members.We don’t know which political party they are from and should therefore stop impersonating our bonafide members.We are intact and we shall remain so for a long time to come,”the lawmaker added.
The media briefing was attended by 2016 UPND Nangoma parliamentary candidate,Collins Nzovu and several other district and constituency officials.
A group of expelled party officials led by former Constituency Chairman Langson Nakamamba is reportedly set to defect to the PF at a ceremony to be officiated by Davies Mwila tomorrow.
UPND MEDIA TEAM
27 Comments
Augprina
You will forever be cry babies. Wake up from your slumber you FOOLS with your foolish leadership! Rubbish Bantu botatwe
wilojr
It’s u who are fools who don’t see that there is nothing good under the pf government
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
You must learn how to appreciate what other people and the government do.
James Mphande
But u are stupid zoona who told u that they bought your running councilors? A party which has no vission what do except from people it’s to run away fool.
Mr. K
These. Pipo. Keep. On. Crying. Without. Finding. A. Solution. U. R. Gone. Assess ghhhg. Sorry. Bad. Death
Hazard
you will be crying ba pompwe boma ni boma
Mugabe
Stupid Pf wasting our tax Peyer money Ba pompwe imwe bafikala time is coming for and ur so called president peter mutarika lungu cagwa a zaagwaaa poooo ground
Charles M.Phiri
Try to change leadership for our party to move forward not what is happening now ,every time crying like babies sure.
HH
Don’t deceive me , you be the next one to defect from my party, idiots
Angel.s
Right now the pf party is doing nathing in zambia the people there safering .pf is just there bending the house’s in different places. 2021 HH his coming .you will see your President will go to Zimbabwe
Zankalewa
Bending or building ba angels
HOMMIE 24
I urge the party to go for a convention befor its too late.as it stands HH is not a better opponent for ECL
King cool
Kikikki, why are they defecting everyday, A big question to answer and ask themselves. Why why why why why!!!!!!!!???. Something wrong with the party. UPND.
Shi aliko
time will come when you will realise that pf ni pf i promise you guyz mark my words
steven matabish
Right nw am nt sporting upnd or pf but what I can see is that hh will win 2021
Leon
we are towards the rain season and PF always give farm inputs to it’s supporters the reason people are pretending defections but come 2021 PF will be history to upnd
Nshilimubemba
But politics is about numbers, where ever they can come from however to keep those numbers is the issue.
vincent
HH,HAVING MANY QUESTIONS WITHOUT ANSWERS.PROBLEM OF UPND THEY DON’T WANT TO GET ADVISE.2021 IS COMING SEE YOU.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Viva upnd
Zambian
Jebediah Munachonga
James tembo
Let us wait for 2021who is who to be a President.
Lisa
Pathetic fools without sense of reason about what is good for country . Zambians are suffering and stupid foos are spending money on useless defections that do not benefit many Zambians. That money can build a school to educate those illiterate and poverty stricken defectors. ..foooooos
Charles Chimfwembe
REGRETTING UPND’S 20 YEARS EXISTENCE*
…_They sold the soul to the devil: it’s now deliver the country or your soul_
By Mweemba Habazoka
The United Party for National Development (UPND) was formed in December 1998. The Party turns 20 years old in December 2018. Today its desperation has reached an all-time high because time is running out for them to either deliver the country or their soul. The patience of their 20-year-old-financiers have continued to wear thin and thin by the failure of the party to deliver as per their promise despite the financiers’ unwavering financial commitments that resulted in its leaders’ immense wealth which they stand to lose as per deal they signed almost 22 years ago in the run up to infamous privatisation exercise in Zambia. The UPND is fixed between the rock and the hard place as on one hand, Zambians have refused to toll their line while on the other, UPND’s top leadership especially its past and current President’s rented wealth is threatened by its true owners, the mining conglomerate, Anglo-America, which continues to fund Hakainde Hichilema through Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa.
On 25th August 2015, Hichilema, while addressing a rally in Chingola vowed to chase Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and bring back Anglo-America. See:
https://www.lusakatimes.com/2015/08/25/hh-promises-to-bring-back-anglo-american-to-replace-kcm/
Did he say that? Yes he did because his masters asked him to!
That statement was not an innocent one but spoke to everything that UPND and Hichilema are all about – fronts of white capital with interests in Zambia’s mineral wealth!
*How it all began:*
The former illegitimate mining corporation that lost its mining rights to the Zambian government in 1970 has never rested. In the wake of multi-party democracy, this corporation saw privatisation as an opportunity to regain its mineral rights across the country. To this effect, it fronted its ‘men’ both in government and in the private sector to champion their cause. Hichilema himself was one of the fronts of the foreign interest that resulted in him landing a top position as Lead in the Sell of Subsidiary assets while late Anderson Mazoka, a former employee of the Anglo-American Corporation would lobby from within the Party as a member of the MMD at the time. This ‘well calculated’ ploy gave rise to the inflow of cash to individuals involved most of which would be used to buy off some of the strategic government enterprises that would later leave many Zambians out of employment and thrown into untold destitution. Hichilema himself benefitted immensely from this transaction landing him and his birds of the feathers, strategic businesses.
I can borrow from the words of former Zambia Privatisation Agency Director, Mr. James Matale who in an interview with Bivan Saluseki on the Sunday 16th of December 2007, described privatisation as an act of unprecedented vandalism. Yes, it was, and what is even worse, the vandals would return to claim to be messiahs to the very people they wantonly condemned into misery. How cheek!
Hichilema along with his colleagues sold their souls to the powerful business interests and in the process lined up to take pot luck of this country’s enterprises and assets as though they were goods falling from the back of a delivery truck.
This ploy would later fail to deliver results to their ‘masters’, all thanks to the street savvy of the Fredrick Chiluba’s government. The government refused to offer some fake corporation established to procure the entire mining conglomerate to the annoyance of monopoly capital that had already invested heavily through the greedy Zambians both in the then MMD government as well as in the privatisation process. In 1998 when the privatisation of the mines was almost concluded, the schemers had to engage into plan B. This gave rise to the birth of the UPND in December of the same year 1998 with Mazoka as its leader and with an even heavy flow of cash from the foreign corporation for party mobilisation. They pinned their hopes on the disastrous outcomes of a poorly implemented privatisation to muzzle power and ultimately deliver their promise to their financier. It follows therefore that UPND was never founded on any grounded political ideology other than as a tool for foreign monopoly capital hell bent on recapturing the country’s natural resources especially mineral deposits throughout the country.
*Setting in of desperation*
In all their schemes, indications have always looked to be in their favour but ending in the opposite. First was the loss with the privatisation, then the election in 2001 to Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. It is no telling how a party led by a former branch Chairperson of Bauleni Compound could mobilise such huge sums of funds for campaigns if not being bankrolled by the foreign interest for obvious reasons.
The financiers suffered yet another setback with the death of their principal on the 24th of May, 2006 a few months before yet another ‘promising opportunity’ for business interest as elections were fast approaching under which UPND had earned itself a lead place in the UDA Pact seen as a formidable force to unseat the MMD of Levy Mwanawasa.
However, there was a problem, since UPND was not a political party as its members believed it to be, but a well-orchestrated business interest formation operating under the puppet strings of international big business. To retain its interest, the financiers had to bring on board one of its own to take the lead and continue from where Mazoka had left it.
To make it easy for Hichilema’s ascendance, Mazoka’s cousin, Rex Natala on June 6th 2006 would initiate a tribal campaign that would eliminate other eminent and better suited contenders following the, ‘only a tonga must replace Mazoka’ statement. Bad as this open tribalism was, something worse was brewing underneath. Hichilema was to be made leader not only of UPND but of UDA as he was the only near alternative having been a core proponent of the ‘evil genius’ agreement between the UPND and its funders.
Any takeover by another person be it its then Vice President Sakwiba Sikota or its spokesperson Patrick Chisanga whose eligibility was already discounted based on tribe would mean a lost cause for their funders. That is how Hichilema had to move from the boardroom enjoying his wealth gotten from privatisation into the not known arena of politics. There was no way he would refuse his new deployment because he owed his wealth to the UPND financier’s generosity. The rest as you know are multiple losses.
As the UPND approaches 20 years of its existence and over two (2) decades of foreign-based business interest’s consistent financing, patience has totally waned. Hichilema and UPND has failed to deliver any returns on their financier’s investments for such a protracted period. The party, especially its leader, has been given strict conditions to deliver the country to them by any means necessary or lose everything he has benefited since entering into a pact with them. This explains the desperation that Zambians have been subjected to since 2015. Hichilema and his UPND have tried with no success to destabilise the country with the aim of installing himself as President to the pleasure of his funders who he owes his life with no success. This explains such desperate manoeuvres that include but not limited to the following:
i. Calling for international suctions on Zambia to stifle the citizen’s livelihood so as to result in an uprising;
ii. Calling for a bloody uprising by his supporters in September 2006 when he declared that they were now freedom fighters who should engage in a physical fight.
iii. Childishly call on the Zambian military to emulate their Zimbabwean counterparts to take over power from the bonafide Republican President. The period saw a barrage of attention seeking publicity tantrums by HH and his minions in an effort to incite the citizens with no results.
iv. In his usual cut and paste style, Hichilema has not failed to relate developments elsewhere to the Zambia context. The case in point his copying on the South African developments that resulted to the recall of President Jacob Zuma, with him forcing his members of parliament to initiate an impeachment motion in parliament. The subsequent development is the clandestine efforts to buy his way to victory by paying off members of parliament to vote in favour.
This is albeit the fact that matters raised either rarely relate to the President himself or cannot be admitted in parliament due to their being active in court.
It follows therefore that these desperate acts by Hichilema and UPND are acts of a man in political and economic intensive care unit whose life is dependent on financial life support machine to which his financiers hold the final say as to when it should be switched off.
Hichilema is a troubled man who cannot stomach the imminent loss of his rented wealth that some Zambians have believed he had earned genuinely. Now he is embarking on what Bembas term, *‘tufilile munsenga’*, he would rather, see the country burn up in flames than to live to see the day he will fall from grace for all to see how much of a phoney he has been all these years.
I would not be surprised to see some more attempts by Hichilema and UPND to derail the government through more attention seeking antiques.
Zambians should not be surprised, I repeat to hear that Hichilema and UPND is have taken Edgar Lungu or the Patriotic Front party to court all in the aim of wanting to show his discontented funders that he still has some life left in him.
I am calling on all well-meaning Zambians to ignore and dismiss Hichilema’s and UPND’s attention seeking drama with the utmost contempt it deserves.
To all the citizens, I urge you all to remain patriotic to the Country, stand guard to defend it against selfish people who want to deprive you and your children’s children their rightful heritance. We only have one country as such; let us protect it from villains that have hired themselves to the foreign business interests. UPND must be reminded that Zambia is not for auctioning to the highest bidder such as Anglo-America.
Zambians can look to any other political party but not UPND. This is a party that entered into a pact with the ‘devil’ to hand over the country’s wealth in the hands of the monopoly capital.
_______________________________
_The author is a scholar and once UPND in 2008. He is based in Sydney, Australia._
FGM
They say, ‘ politics is about numbers, but do the numbers benefit the ordinary citizenry? NO , they benefit the ruling elite. MMD weakened the opposition and thereafter started looting the national resources. Mass defections from the main opposition party should be bemoaned by all well meaning Zambians. The upnd is the only party that provided checks and balances in parliament. Weakening it as good as asking for the repeat of history. If Zambians don’t care about the indiscriminate loot of national resources then less allow the complete demise of upnd.
The Laughing Philosopher
With all its pact members “defecting” back to their own parties (Sampa, Mumba, Scot, Maureen , etc) its only GBVM and his wife remaining. There are strong indications that many UPND MPs are eying PF. Wina azalila!