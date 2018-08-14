Pastor Sinyenga Pleads not Guilty to Defiling Own Juvenile Daughter

A Kitwe based Pastor who allegedly defiled his own daughter who is a minor has pleaded not guilty to one count of defilement in the Kitwe Magistrate Court.

When the matter came up for plea, Alick Sinyenga pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read before him by Principal Resident Magistrate Chongo Musonda.

Facts before court are that, Sinyenga an elder of a named Church, of House Number 930 in Buchi Township did have unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor on their way from overnight prayers.

Sinyenga has since been granted K 10,000 bail with two working sureties and will re-appear in Court on 20th August, 2018 for commencement of trial.