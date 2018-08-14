Tokota Boys Plead not Guilty in Kitwe High Court

The notorious Tokota boys have taken their stand in the Kitwe High Court and pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding and abduction.

Appearing before Judge Timothy Katenekwa, the 19 who wreaked havoc to the Kitwe community said they understood the charge and pleaded not guilty.

This in a matter, the 19 are charged with three counts contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before Court are that, in the first count, the 19 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown with intent to harm, injure or disfigure did cause bodily harm to Cuthbert Nkonde.

In count two, the 19 are charged with unlawful wounding and poisoning contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count three, the 19 are charged for allegedly abducting or kidnapping a 16-year old boy.

Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa has since adjourned the matter to 15th of August, 2018 for commencement of trial and all the 19 remain in police custody.