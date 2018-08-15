Andrew Banda Demands Apology from UPND SG over Bandas Jibe

Former President Rupiah Banda’s son Andrew has asked the UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka to apologize to the Banda’s over his recent remarks that they were a problem.
Banda who is a member of the UPND inner circle and known to speak his mind said he takes great exception to people like Katuka who attacks his father whom he described as a statesman who deserves respect.
He said Katuka should deal with Dr Faustin Banda who last week disappointed the UPND after he failed to show up at Chikungu Primary School to file his nomination despite being adopted.
Katuka’s acerbic remark on Bandas aimed at the runaway candidate and former UPND Vice President Dr Canisius Banda has proved politically toxic for his party annoying citizens from Eastern Province.
“He referred to us Bandas as bad people because of what Faustin did last week or because of what Canisius Banda did. You tell me, how does my father come into the equation surely? My colleagues know very well that I am associated to them and they expect me to just keep quiet while they abuse my father because the statement from my secretary general swallows the party in, it means that’s the position of the party. And the sad part is that I personally know how much respect Hakainde Hichilema has for my father, they are putting him in an awkward position,” Banda said.
He said Katuka would do well to apologize to his father and all the Bandas because they were offended by his statement.
“I want Katuka to apologize to my father and us the Bandas. I am one politician who believes in politics of persuasion not politics of confrontation and I take great exception to any politician whether in my party (UPND) or any other party or any citizen who continues to abuse an old man like my father,” he said.
30 Comments
Mr. K
Fools look like you. Why did u join them?
Hanizyy
Did he name your father or he said banda, but no name, why you want him to apologize to your father than.
ack b
Andrew join part ya bathu ba zeru pf.
Alexander Saimbwende Mushala
“ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND” says Sejani. Andrew you mean you cant see that this party for a few tribes and it is the preserve of TONGAS only. I can see you are in the wrong party where your presence and contributions are never felt and appreciated by the TONGAS in UPND. Like your father just join UPND where it people from all tribes are embraced
Benny
Kkkk the speaker was right there is a problem with Bandas in UPND
Alexander Saimbwende mushala
“ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND” Says Sejani. Andrew you mean you cant see that this party is not for you but for a few tribes and the top leadership is the preserve for TONGAS only. I can see you are in the wrong party where your presence and contributions are never felt and appreciated by the TONGAS in UPND. Like your father, just join PF where people from all tribes are embraced.
Mr dundumwenze
When a person say sorry understand him,mistake is a part of our lives,but members of upnd don’t attack Andrew Banda’s sorry because some people have a evil spirits,they will send the rubbish comments,just forgive him go forward.
Mr dundumwenze
Alexander saimbwende mushala we don’t want people like you in our country who has such kind of language,learn to respect other tribes in our country,zambia is not for Bemba or Easterners.
fisunge
Mr dundumwezi try to understand the topic and then comment ok no one has said zambia is only for bembas and easteners so don’t confuse the public with tribal thinking you have when one is wrong it doesn’t matter where they come from choose what to say in public thats why sukulu niya bwino
PHIRI.s
Mr katuta is totally wrong and he has to say sorry coz he offended banda,s country wide, he,z a human being who opt to make mistake. Banda’s & phiriz are major populated names who make up chipata high population density. So simple plz our SG, say sorry,no divisions of tribes, we are one. Bantu bomwe. Pf & upnd beer drunker.
Rich
Tell him !
Leon
He looks older to be a son
Kombokombo
Ba Saimbwebde Mushala. When you refer to upnd as Tonga led, are you also insinuating the Pf is Easterner and Bemba led only. Be objective and don’t bring in politics of tribes
KATUKA
I STICK TO MY WORDS BANDA’S ARE MOTHER FUCKERS STUPID EMBECILES WITH DIRTY DICKS
JMB
KATUKA THIS IS NOT A PLATFORM FOR INSULTS OR SILLY COMMENTS .IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO SAY PLEASE KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT.
Chrispine nyirenda
Mr.Banda you are just waisting your time in UPND surely you mean you can’t see with your necked eyes.
Zed-UPND
Read my name and shout yo dry lips
HOMMIE 24
if u have observed bandas country wide make up a huge number of thiefs,frauds,criminals etc.though its not every banda i feel katuka is right in some way
T K ZOEUS
PEOPLE WHY ARE YOU SO TRIBAL? MY WIFE IS A TONGA BY TRIBE AND AM BEMBA FROM MPOROKOSO. ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION GALATIANS 3 VS 28
Shi aliko
How old is he
Evergreen
But nika shikulu
Zankalewa
Mbeba zakakotesa
Kunbucha
B and a when you combine them they form banda
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
KATUKA, you are not Katuka foolish.Iwe mushala Alexander you are a big fool stupit.And Mr Andrew, keep cool ok.
Mr dundumwenze
Fisunge leave me I want to enjoy Facebook with my big phone,face book siyabambuya bako,mavuzi yako iwe chikala.
KATUKA
JMB I’LL BLOW YOUR BRAINS OUT WITH MY DICK
Jeff colby@ g.com
P/see people learn 2 respect each other? This pl
atform is not meant 4 insults.
Joseph.mwape
I’m surprised with Andrew. I thought that was a joke. SG hasn’t insulted any one. HH please deal this issue inside.
Teshakuno
Let’s us control our emotions. Tuletemwana bane.
HOMMIE 24
undrew in zambia one canot define corruption without the name of ur father bwezani banda former presido.of all the bandas his the most crooked under nomal sucumstances he wos suposed to be rotting in jail