Andrew Banda Demands Apology from UPND SG over Bandas Jibe

Former President Rupiah Banda’s son Andrew has asked the UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka to apologize to the Banda’s over his recent remarks that they were a problem.

Banda who is a member of the UPND inner circle and known to speak his mind said he takes great exception to people like Katuka who attacks his father whom he described as a statesman who deserves respect.

He said Katuka should deal with Dr Faustin Banda who last week disappointed the UPND after he failed to show up at Chikungu Primary School to file his nomination despite being adopted.

Katuka’s acerbic remark on Bandas aimed at the runaway candidate and former UPND Vice President Dr Canisius Banda has proved politically toxic for his party annoying citizens from Eastern Province.

“He referred to us Bandas as bad people because of what Faustin did last week or because of what Canisius Banda did. You tell me, how does my father come into the equation surely? My colleagues know very well that I am associated to them and they expect me to just keep quiet while they abuse my father because the statement from my secretary general swallows the party in, it means that’s the position of the party. And the sad part is that I personally know how much respect Hakainde Hichilema has for my father, they are putting him in an awkward position,” Banda said.

He said Katuka would do well to apologize to his father and all the Bandas because they were offended by his statement.

“I want Katuka to apologize to my father and us the Bandas. I am one politician who believes in politics of persuasion not politics of confrontation and I take great exception to any politician whether in my party (UPND) or any other party or any citizen who continues to abuse an old man like my father,” he said.