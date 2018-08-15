First Lady Impostor Gets 2 Years

A 26 year old man of Solwezi’s Kyawama Township has been sentenced to 2 years 6 months with hard labour by the Solwezi Magistrate Court after he was found guilty of impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu.

Reagan Maluso, 26, has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment after he was charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

Particulars of the offence are that, Maluso, 26 did create a fake facebook account impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Maluso is alleged to have swindled unsuspecting members of the public using the fake facebook account on the pretext that they will access empowerment programs.

Solwezi Principal Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili found Maluso guilty and later convicted accordingly and sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment with had labour.