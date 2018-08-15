  1. Home
First Lady Impostor Gets 2 Years

A 26 year old man of Solwezi’s Kyawama Township has been sentenced to 2 years 6 months with hard labour by the Solwezi Magistrate Court after he was found guilty of impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu.

Reagan Maluso, 26, has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment after he was charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

Particulars of the offence are that, Maluso, 26 did create a fake facebook account impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Maluso is alleged to have swindled unsuspecting members of the public using the fake facebook account on the pretext that they will access empowerment programs.

Solwezi Principal Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili found Maluso guilty and later convicted accordingly and sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment with had labour.

11 Comments

  ack b

    he is a leaning aid

    Reply

  Hanizyy

    Make sure you also correct the remaining ones in the field OK

    Reply

  Promise Tembo

    So sad

    Reply

  Benny

    He needs punishment 4 stealing monies

    Reply

  HOMMIE 24

    Not jst the first lady alone am also being impersonated find these criminals n bring them to book

    Reply

  KANYINI

    somebody is impersonating my name

    Reply

  Chrispine nyirenda

    If you don't know how to steal don't try this on FB.

    Reply

  Shi aliko

    Nzelu niweka

    Reply

  Evergreen

    Ndilangabiyo

    Reply

  FGM

    Equally on this platform some crooks have been impersonating HH are ECL . Zambia Reports trace and reprimand them. Their low quality English clearly testify that.

    Reply

  Dj Hamuchigushe

    Good job. in fact go through all fb accounts for public officers including her honor the vice, finance minister etc there are many fake accounts in their names. bring these lowlifes to book so that others can learn from them.

    Reply

