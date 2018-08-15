First Lady Impostor Gets 2 Years

A 26 year old man of Solwezi’s Kyawama Township has been sentenced to 2 years 6 months with hard labour by the Solwezi Magistrate Court after he was found guilty of impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu.
Reagan Maluso, 26, has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment after he was charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretences.
Particulars of the offence are that, Maluso, 26 did create a fake facebook account impersonating First Lady Esther Lungu contrary to the laws of Zambia.
Maluso is alleged to have swindled unsuspecting members of the public using the fake facebook account on the pretext that they will access empowerment programs.
Solwezi Principal Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili found Maluso guilty and later convicted accordingly and sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment with had labour.
11 Comments
ack b
he is a leaning aid
Hanizyy
Make sure you also correct the remaining ones in the field OK
Promise Tembo
So sad
Benny
He needs punishment 4 stealing monies
HOMMIE 24
Not jst the first lady alone am also being impersonated find these criminals n bring them to book
KANYINI
somebody is impersonating my name
Chrispine nyirenda
If you don’t know how to steal don’t try this on FB.
Shi aliko
Nzelu niweka
Evergreen
Ndilangabiyo
FGM
Equally on this platform some crooks have been impersonating HH are ECL . Zambia Reports trace and reprimand them. Their low quality English clearly testify that.
Dj Hamuchigushe
Good job. in fact go through all fb accounts for public officers including her honor the vice, finance minister etc there are many fake accounts in their names. bring these lowlifes to book so that others can learn from them.