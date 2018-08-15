Two Ndola Council Employees Nabbed for illegal Land Allocation

Police in Ndola have arrested two council employees while another is on the run for alleged engagement in illegal land allocations in Kaloko area.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga says the two were found on site tampering with titled land belonging to Z-Mart Holdings after an alert from the local authority.

She has named the two as Steward Mazambani a council driver and Lastone Pomboloka a general worker while the third who escaped is yet to be identified.

Katanga says police swung into action after a tip off and found a front end loader clearing the parcel of land with other individuals removing existing beacons.

“Upon seeing the presence of Police, the three scampered but police managed to apprehend the driver of the grader identified as Steward Mazambani a council driver and another man identified as Lastone Pomboloka a council general worker,” Katanga said.

She said it was further established that the grader that was being used to carry out the illegal works was also property of the Ndola City Council.

Meanwhile, Katanga said Police have also detained Ndola City Council Transport Officer Cosmas Mutale to help with investigations into the illegalities.