UPND Suffers More Defections as Kanyama UPND Officials Join PF

The troubles around the UPND grassroots structures have continued with the entire Kanyama Constituency officials defecting to the ruling Patriotic Front.
UPND has been grappling with mass defections of local government officials leading to by-elections in several wards.
The trend is not slowing down with another batch ditching the troubled opposition political party.
Full statement:
PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
UPND SUFFERS ANOTHER SETBACK IN KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY AS STRUCTURES DEFECT TO PATRIOTIC FRONT
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, 15th August 2018 – Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Kanyama Constituency has defected to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) today, 15th August 2018.
Those who have defected include:
- Godden Chooka – UPND Kanyama Constituency Chairman
- Isaac Majulu – Constituency Youth Chairman
- Ms. Janet Hamweete – Constituency Trustee
- Ms. Doreen Mayenda – Ward 12 IPS
- Clement Mwene – Ward 10 Youth Chairman
- Ms. Yvonne Mulemeli – Ward 10 Chairlady
- Chrispin Muyaba – Ward 10 Treasurer
And speaking on behalf of the Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, PF Lusaka District Chairman Mr. Stafford Kayame welcomed the new members and assured them that there was still sufficient room in the boat.
“We have previously been competitors but today we are here to complement each other as members of the same family, building on the vision founded by our late President Michael Chilufya Sata and now under His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This vision is about building a better Zambia for all. You are welcome into the Boat,” he said.
He said the Secretary General had insisted that those joining the party ought to adhere to the ideals of the ruling party and has since asked them to go and bring more and more people into the boat.
“Be good ambassadors of the patriotic front. From here, go flat out and be fishers of men and women, including our youths still out there to come into the boat. This is where they belong. Let me also assure you that Zambia has a listening President in President Edgar Lungu and his PF Government. Yes, there are tough decisions that we have to take to make a better Zambia but be assured that we mean well!” he stated.
And speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Chooka who has been Kanyama UPND Constituency Chairman for the last five (5) years said the decision was arrived at after witnessing PF’s development in Kanyama and other parts of Lusaka. He also bemoaned the lack of vision and clear vision in the UPND under Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.
UPND has had strong structures under Mr. Chooka as Chairman in Kanyama constituency until now when they have fallen to PF
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
Media Director – PF
PARTY HEADQUARTERS
innocent
One wonders what is going on mu UPND.Stop living on a comfort zone that all is well coz the defectors are of lower ranks.Wake up from the slumber and start the rebuilding.
CONFUSED UPND DIEHARD
Ba President Hakainde…..where are you sir? Have u also defected? Please surrender the party presidency to Garry Nkombo. Your time is up!!
Bols dry no mixer na chi cigarette
People just follow where is money ,its okay they can switch come 2021 no rooms for cowprits. Hehe UPND more power
AM NOT A ZAMBIAN
UPND wl win 2021 elections, jst watch the space.
HH
these fools are couples njala munyumba check the list three prostitutes and three fuckers
HOMMIE 24
UPND is under the enfluence of gravity.. falling like walls of jericho..
Ba Mwaata
Reality tells it all HH were are u hiding come out fast & tell us wat is happens in our party not to remain quiet wats your problem..atasee!!
Mr. K
Hakainde and mwamba pangs for panga is working against them pipo don’t want to work with proud and self-esteem and foolish pipo. Come all and stay in the boat for peace
electric
UPND the sleeping lions
George mwape
This simply show that violence Does’ not work.
Chrispine nyirenda
Izula bayangana let’s go pa BWATO.
Alexander Saimbwende Mushala
“ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND” says Sejani. UPND will continue on this crumbling trajectory as long as HH is at the helm of the party. With HH as the party president the party is still perceived to be tribal, regional, practicing politics of hate and insults yet what Zambians want is development to be taken where they are. This is for sure the fall of biblical Jericho.
Ashamo Makofi
Truth be told, there is hunger in ZAmbia and no money in people’s pockets. You can only conquer this by belonging to PF but once PF looses power that will be the end of the boat. Everyone will migrate to the new party in Government because this has been the trend. Even former presidents are in the fore front of ditching parties they once led while in Government. For once let us be principled.
mbawala
nt year its GBM joining PF ur welcom 2 de nations party
mbawala
Mugabe
We don’t care very soon President HH is coming into power me forward forward back wards never I a upnd since 2001 mazoka was the President a I will not move to Pf paya farmers noooooo
Teshakuno
Becareful as you receive your colleagues.Watch
Akan Tyson
HH is a good leader who has got a vision for this country but he is being mislady by his followers
Chule
For sure, this is a strategy for UPND, they want to be in the boat and get more data. It’s not true defection, no. Watch the space!!!!!!!
Putin Trump
I told you Zambians love boats than cows. So this trend continues till 2021 wayaya kalandawe!
Himmler
These are all economic saboteurs. They are joining the looters. I can do the same given a chance. It makes economic sense in an environment of abject poverty and joblessness.
Sama
Guys don’t follow politics and don’t forget that politics moves with time enjoy today suffer tomorrow no one stayed on power for ever so if you don’t know what is coming tomorrow keep quite and wait.
Shi aliko
We will feed them
Evergreen
Hh you are also welcome feel free
Zankalewa
Upnd has vanished for real this time
Kunbucha
Zoona
Shi aliko
Maybe it’s because of eclipse who knows
Tom London
I appreciate the upnd tactical move infact it has started working and thats why hh and gbm are quiet .
those who have defected are being planted into pf to distabilise the pf political machinery . watch things between the lines these are not true manoeuvres . sorry for revealing this %%% upnd forward %%% with the untouchable hh and GBM . the upnd has now entered the pf bedroom . tiye nabo wina azalila . bakoswe will realise this when it’s too late . in fact the money given to the so called defectors is now being used by the upnd under ground political intelligence .
Welcome abena zed
Lero, lero!!! Simanje Guy Scott said the ones who will remove PF from power are not yet born. Zambians have said no to tribal & violent politics. Thnx chairman.
MANFIELD maurice
Thoz that are defectn ar foolz!
Razor
Politics of the belly as late munkombwe used to say.
Bobo
UPND went with mazoka it will ré borne i think now it should 88years to come.
Nam...Namu..
I’m also defect from PF.
Truth man
It is very boring to see and read about defections all the time.Go around Zambia and capture other issues ZR !Be creative.
Bwalya masala
People now seen development the opposition as nothing to offer
James Mphande
Njala zoona
Mr dundumwenze
Thanks Mr hh and gbm I was waiting this to happen in our part, zapwalala zoona zi pf bayinjoya kansi ndiye kusila kwabo ba pf, iyi ndiye go forward zoona,please upnd don’t shake,this is a real politics,wina a zanyela mu boat ma
Joseph.mwape
More people will join UPND next year. In politics it’s normal to resign and join another political party. PF you are fooling yourself. A normal person can’t join PF with this hardship. Viva HH Viva GBM and UPND.
SILVER LOLO
PATRIOTIC FLAT & UPND all so rubbish
Albright
I don’t think UPND will survive this is the end of article 79 of the party.
ICT
Nja yamwa hae aina lubilo
chongo
Ballot is secret, they want only to chew Pf money,mark my words.