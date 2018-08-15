UPND Suffers More Defections as Kanyama UPND Officials Join PF

The troubles around the UPND grassroots structures have continued with the entire Kanyama Constituency officials defecting to the ruling Patriotic Front.

UPND has been grappling with mass defections of local government officials leading to by-elections in several wards.

The trend is not slowing down with another batch ditching the troubled opposition political party.

UPND SUFFERS ANOTHER SETBACK IN KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY AS STRUCTURES DEFECT TO PATRIOTIC FRONT

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, 15th August 2018 – Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Kanyama Constituency has defected to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) today, 15th August 2018.

Those who have defected include:

Godden Chooka – UPND Kanyama Constituency Chairman Isaac Majulu – Constituency Youth Chairman Ms. Janet Hamweete – Constituency Trustee Ms. Doreen Mayenda – Ward 12 IPS Clement Mwene – Ward 10 Youth Chairman Ms. Yvonne Mulemeli – Ward 10 Chairlady Chrispin Muyaba – Ward 10 Treasurer

And speaking on behalf of the Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, PF Lusaka District Chairman Mr. Stafford Kayame welcomed the new members and assured them that there was still sufficient room in the boat.

“We have previously been competitors but today we are here to complement each other as members of the same family, building on the vision founded by our late President Michael Chilufya Sata and now under His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This vision is about building a better Zambia for all. You are welcome into the Boat,” he said.

He said the Secretary General had insisted that those joining the party ought to adhere to the ideals of the ruling party and has since asked them to go and bring more and more people into the boat.

“Be good ambassadors of the patriotic front. From here, go flat out and be fishers of men and women, including our youths still out there to come into the boat. This is where they belong. Let me also assure you that Zambia has a listening President in President Edgar Lungu and his PF Government. Yes, there are tough decisions that we have to take to make a better Zambia but be assured that we mean well!” he stated.

And speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Chooka who has been Kanyama UPND Constituency Chairman for the last five (5) years said the decision was arrived at after witnessing PF’s development in Kanyama and other parts of Lusaka. He also bemoaned the lack of vision and clear vision in the UPND under Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND has had strong structures under Mr. Chooka as Chairman in Kanyama constituency until now when they have fallen to PF

