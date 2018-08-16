Four Cops Caught Receiving Bribes from Motorists

Four Zambia Police Traffic Officers were this morning caught unaware for mounting an illegal roadblock along Mungwi road and getting money from motorists without giving receipts.

The officers, two males and two females upon noticing the presence of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo attempted to escape and when the minister inquired if the motorists were being issued with receipts, the officers said the receipt book had run out.

And Lusambo upon further inquiry discovered some money hidden in a nearby guard house and when counted, the money amounted to K2, 250 for the 2 hours they had mounted the roadblock.

Meanwhile, Lusambo is disappointed with the corruption going on in the Zambia Police which he says is tarnishing the name of President Edgar Lungu and the government.

He said he will ensure that the four officers identified as Charity Zuze, Sergeant Laban Bwalya, Constable Moses Chinga and Chibesa Mukela are reported to the police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja so that action is taken.