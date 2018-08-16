Four Cops Caught Receiving Bribes from Motorists

Four Zambia Police Traffic Officers were this morning caught unaware for mounting an illegal roadblock along Mungwi road and getting money from motorists without giving receipts.
The officers, two males and two females upon noticing the presence of Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo attempted to escape and when the minister inquired if the motorists were being issued with receipts, the officers said the receipt book had run out.
And Lusambo upon further inquiry discovered some money hidden in a nearby guard house and when counted, the money amounted to K2, 250 for the 2 hours they had mounted the roadblock.
Meanwhile, Lusambo is disappointed with the corruption going on in the Zambia Police which he says is tarnishing the name of President Edgar Lungu and the government.
He said he will ensure that the four officers identified as Charity Zuze, Sergeant Laban Bwalya, Constable Moses Chinga and Chibesa Mukela are reported to the police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja so that action is taken.
Dj Hamuchigushe Ta
I will return at sunset to be further informed.
IG
IWE LUSAMBO WANIPWANYILA KANTEMBA
wayzam
That is real life. Eat before you day my friend
Chipe
Job weldone Honorable minister of Lusaka province. You have seen it for yourself. This is happening every where you find the police mounting a roadblock.Very littlemoney enters the government coffer. The remaining officers you learn from this today,you are not innocent becauce you do the same. Careful you will be caught and loose your jobs.
LUCAS
The minister is now twice showing commitment at his duty, were are others?by that way,we can end corruption in our country, congratulations Mr.minister sir,you are a truly servant of us.
Zobreego
Good job minister. Do the same at chongwe roadblock just after airport roundabout. There is too much stinking corruption there. If they can collect that money for only 2 hours what about the whole day? Let us automate the system. RTSA should takeover all roadblocks. The police should be fighting crime. It really tarnishing the good image of my president and our country zambia.
Am also surprised that ACC is dead queit. Does it really need to take Bowman Lusaka (Lusaka typo error ) to fish out these rogue cops from the service when ACC can do undercover operation sure? Let ACC employ me as their undercover investigator so that I can show them the true side of corruption. If that is not corruption then let them tell us what it is. If I were the president I would promote Bowman Lusaka to minister of home affairs with immediate effect.
NB: where there is LUSAKA read as LUSAMBO I didn’t pay my 30 ngwee tax for internet that’s why my phone is misbehaving I guess.
Rk
The minster is just wasting his time,since the all government officials are corrupt, period!
lameck zimba
this is just the begining even ministers are corrupt God is watching over you oneday you will be exposed.
Mr Peace
One Bowman
James MPH
Great job minister I support u
chobs
Well done honourable, we suffer a lot in roads, continue with that work
taxi driver
hehehehehe paipa pano, continue f?ishing them
enos phiri
Comment job well done hon ministor
jimmy chulu
Good job Mr minister
Talented top
Mubomba mwibala alila mwibala “quote coming true!”
Andrew Monde
Good Job, we eat but don’t be to careless.
Mk
Well done Ba minister, don’t just end there,dig deeper
Davies Mwila Jr
Hmmmm paipa pano
Easy Easy
All other ministers should work like that not making silly over used statements in the media.He (Bowman) has shown the way—-action in Government departments not rhetoric tendencies to please ECL at musebenza,wake up!!!!!!!