Great Kalu Celebrates 55th Birthday

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya celebrates his 55th birthday today. It may not exactly be the best time to celebrate his life milestone but the 1988 African Footballer of the Year has often divided opinion.

  1. Jones mwewa

    Happy birth day Ba great Kali.wishing u many more happy returns bamashina

  2. Jones mwewa

    Great kalu

  3. Percy

    Great Kalu! To date you are the most celebrated footballing talent this nation has produced. In spite of your personal issues with FIFA, you deserve commendation for your extraordinary performance as far as Zambian and Southern African football is concerned. Happy birthday.

  4. Kankoyo beer

    People are cowprits its his birthday but wen he was banned ati corrupt leader here its Great Kalu

  5. kantanga Jackson

    Wishing you happy birthday the great kalu

  6. Viva

    HBD

  7. HOMMIE 24

    Kalu is 55.. that means his 60+ age cheating is common in the sport of football

  8. Hamasisa

    happy birthday great Kalu.my former best player in africa the Kalu.

  9. Alfred samp

    Happy birthday great kulusha

  10. Chansa Chishimba

    Mwabombeni mwaiche wandi .Ebwaume, kulumbulwa.

    • scare crow

      ATASE YOU WILL MEET ME IN PRISON WITH YOUR SMALL DICK

      • KUPUSA

        I WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO FUCK HIS CLEAN ASS ALL OF THEM HERE IN PRISON ARE OVERUSED

  11. Collins mwamba

    I don’t have anything to give you. But I only have time to wish you a great birthday my super man. The may the almighty GOD add more years in life so that all your enemies can see u step on them.

  12. Chrispine nyirenda

    Happy birthday to you the great son of Africa in terms of football.You have made Zambia on the word map keep it up

  13. Mwali

    Happy Birthday our Great Kalusha Bwalya. Even though I lost track on soccer, you were my icon growing up. When others called themselves names of other foreign players on the pitch, I called myself Great Kalu. I played left and always at number 11.

  14. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    From psv

  15. Big boss

    Corrupt Kalu!

  16. Chipe

    Happy birthday kalu

  17. enos phiri

    happy birthday great kalu–ushitasha mwana wa ndoshi

  18. Mk

    U used to make me and others very happy on the pitchd, corruption aside. Happy birthday great kalu

  19. Mochias.net

    Whats importnt about hs b/day?all thz yrz we nevr knew about hs b/day.jst becoz of hs corrupt issue.Nansoni mulibe.Banchot!

