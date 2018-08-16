Great Kalu Celebrates 55th Birthday Chris Phiri | August 16, 2018 | 24 Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya celebrates his 55th birthday today. It may not exactly be the best time to celebrate his life milestone but the 1988 African Footballer of the Year has often divided opinion. Leave a message for the Great Kalu. | 24 24 Comments Jones mwewa August 16, 2018 Happy birth day Ba great Kali.wishing u many more happy returns bamashina Reply Jones mwewa August 16, 2018 Great kalu Reply Percy August 16, 2018 Great Kalu! To date you are the most celebrated footballing talent this nation has produced. In spite of your personal issues with FIFA, you deserve commendation for your extraordinary performance as far as Zambian and Southern African football is concerned. Happy birthday. Reply Kankoyo beer August 16, 2018 People are cowprits its his birthday but wen he was banned ati corrupt leader here its Great Kalu Reply kantanga Jackson August 16, 2018 Wishing you happy birthday the great kalu Reply Viva August 16, 2018 HBD Reply HOMMIE 24 August 16, 2018 Kalu is 55.. that means his 60+ age cheating is common in the sport of football Reply Hamasisa August 16, 2018 happy birthday great Kalu.my former best player in africa the Kalu. Reply Alfred samp August 16, 2018 Happy birthday great kulusha Reply Chansa Chishimba August 16, 2018 Mwabombeni mwaiche wandi .Ebwaume, kulumbulwa. Reply scare crow August 16, 2018 ATASE YOU WILL MEET ME IN PRISON WITH YOUR SMALL DICK Reply KUPUSA August 16, 2018 I WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO FUCK HIS CLEAN ASS ALL OF THEM HERE IN PRISON ARE OVERUSED Reply Collins mwamba August 16, 2018 I don’t have anything to give you. But I only have time to wish you a great birthday my super man. The may the almighty GOD add more years in life so that all your enemies can see u step on them. Reply Chrispine nyirenda August 16, 2018 Happy birthday to you the great son of Africa in terms of football.You have made Zambia on the word map keep it up Reply Mwali August 16, 2018 Happy Birthday our Great Kalusha Bwalya. Even though I lost track on soccer, you were my icon growing up. When others called themselves names of other foreign players on the pitch, I called myself Great Kalu. I played left and always at number 11. Reply Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master August 16, 2018 From psv Reply Big boss August 16, 2018 Corrupt Kalu! Reply Chipe August 16, 2018 Happy birthday kalu Reply HH August 16, 2018 Happy birth day kawalala Reply enos phiri August 16, 2018 happy birthday great kalu–ushitasha mwana wa ndoshi Reply Bwana August 16, 2018 Kalu, men in football. Ok happy birthday to you. Reply Easy Easy August 16, 2018 Make it the last birthday you are announcing atase!!Out of my sight please!! Reply Mk August 16, 2018 U used to make me and others very happy on the pitchd, corruption aside. Happy birthday great kalu Reply Mochias.net August 16, 2018 Whats importnt about hs b/day?all thz yrz we nevr knew about hs b/day.jst becoz of hs corrupt issue.Nansoni mulibe.Banchot! Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
24 Comments
Jones mwewa
Happy birth day Ba great Kali.wishing u many more happy returns bamashina
Jones mwewa
Great kalu
Percy
Great Kalu! To date you are the most celebrated footballing talent this nation has produced. In spite of your personal issues with FIFA, you deserve commendation for your extraordinary performance as far as Zambian and Southern African football is concerned. Happy birthday.
Kankoyo beer
People are cowprits its his birthday but wen he was banned ati corrupt leader here its Great Kalu
kantanga Jackson
Wishing you happy birthday the great kalu
Viva
HBD
HOMMIE 24
Kalu is 55.. that means his 60+ age cheating is common in the sport of football
Hamasisa
happy birthday great Kalu.my former best player in africa the Kalu.
Alfred samp
Happy birthday great kulusha
Chansa Chishimba
Mwabombeni mwaiche wandi .Ebwaume, kulumbulwa.
scare crow
ATASE YOU WILL MEET ME IN PRISON WITH YOUR SMALL DICK
KUPUSA
I WILL BE THE FIRST ONE TO FUCK HIS CLEAN ASS ALL OF THEM HERE IN PRISON ARE OVERUSED
Collins mwamba
I don’t have anything to give you. But I only have time to wish you a great birthday my super man. The may the almighty GOD add more years in life so that all your enemies can see u step on them.
Chrispine nyirenda
Happy birthday to you the great son of Africa in terms of football.You have made Zambia on the word map keep it up
Mwali
Happy Birthday our Great Kalusha Bwalya. Even though I lost track on soccer, you were my icon growing up. When others called themselves names of other foreign players on the pitch, I called myself Great Kalu. I played left and always at number 11.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
From psv
Big boss
Corrupt Kalu!
Chipe
Happy birthday kalu
HH
Happy birth day kawalala
enos phiri
happy birthday great kalu–ushitasha mwana wa ndoshi
Bwana
Kalu, men in football. Ok happy birthday to you.
Easy Easy
Make it the last birthday you are announcing atase!!Out of my sight please!!
Mk
U used to make me and others very happy on the pitchd, corruption aside. Happy birthday great kalu
Mochias.net
Whats importnt about hs b/day?all thz yrz we nevr knew about hs b/day.jst becoz of hs corrupt issue.Nansoni mulibe.Banchot!