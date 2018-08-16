Hichilema Marks One Year after Treason Release

Today marks exactly one year since opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema was released from Mukobeko Maximum Prison on treason charges.

The nation fed off the diet of his 100 day incarceration after having blocked the Presidential motorcade in Mongu.

A lot of things have happened since his release, with the much flaunted turnaround in his fortunes by his supporters still elusive. Ironically the UPND curve seems to have taken a nosedive since that time. Perhaps the biggest legacy the incarceration left was the pledge to dialogue by all key political players under the mediation of Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.