Hichilema Marks One Year after Treason Release

Today marks exactly one year since opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema was released from Mukobeko Maximum Prison on treason charges.
The nation fed off the diet of his 100 day incarceration after having blocked the Presidential motorcade in Mongu.
A lot of things have happened since his release, with the much flaunted turnaround in his fortunes by his supporters still elusive. Ironically the UPND curve seems to have taken a nosedive since that time. Perhaps the biggest legacy the incarceration left was the pledge to dialogue by all key political players under the mediation of Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.
15 Comments
Mr. K
The lesson he lent was that Zambia has a legitimately elected head of state he. Will never do that again
Babs
Zambia’s present leader is not legitimate. That is why ECZ is still under lock and key
Trigga
1 year from prison but no impact
The decreasing, money finishing
The day we will vote for u it will be pay back! That’s my worry! But not way keep trying kuluse lwabena Zambia but you have failed to convince the people how you will govern!
Trigga
He thought he would be famous manje. Adabwa ba UPNDma ba dabwa he is not loved by majority zambians
Angel.s
You full don’t try angin to repity this we are suffering in Zambia see now the companys they don’t want to pay the work’s sarales for example go to oriental company to see what is happening there .and the President is not saying enthing .the fulls party pf vaupuba at part you people you are just stilling maney in bank of Zambia
ndamwumfwa maisa
who is this HH and what has he contributed to the nation apart from bringing in tribalism,lies,advocating violence failing to accept defeat and now making our strong opposition party loose grip making zambian reputation poor to the outside world which our folefathers suffered for and this nonentity HH whose father is not known blafing about one year after treason what has it got do with poor zambians? so even you reporters whenever u want to come up with articles pls i beg of you for granted bring issues that can benefit zambians some pipo are not important to zambians but to there family members and cows, that is why they ve kept on loosing elections and seeking simpathy for what?.let me tell u HH and yo fellow failure GBM you never rule this country if u not change your ways and the problem is you are surrounded by ba inde bwana type who cant advise you even when the things are bad . The issue of pipo defecting from pf is real wakeup and do what is right by restructuring your party ,just step down let others try as well and support them at a distance if you mean well to the nation we will support and respect u at the sametime dont be a fool ba HH be wise you are being misled, now all your councellors are gone next will be your MPs and last will be chi GBM no lufumo kwati ni nkumba and you remain alone.
Hanizyy
Careful HH you was going for good in prison atill death
Chrispine nyirenda
HH I think you have learned one or two things boma ni boma
Chrispin chonda
Don’t go back hh just for the pipo who doest have anything
Chrispin chonda
You are the next president of Zambia go go Zambia go go GBM ,HH
EDGAR LUNGU
HE WILL GO IN NEXT WEEK WAIT AND SEE WATCH THIS SPACE APUSA MANINGI
mbawala
i cn advse u 2 stop porticas
HH
Thanks for all your comments it was not easy, it was more like a prison break.
Bwalya mupeseni
It was a good leason to all 🇿🇲 zambians
G-Bally
If he committed an offence,why is he not in Prison. Very fun only God