Kang’ombe Engages Treasury Directly Over Councils

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has taken the bull by its horns over the cry for councils struggling for funding from the treasury by dealing calling on Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.

Kang’ombe who doubles as Local Government Association President Christopher has engaged Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba to enhance funding to local authorities.

The youthful Kitwe Mayor, who recently complained on limited finance in councils to finance ambitious programmes said there is need to increase Local Government equalization fund and its timely payment for services.

He has also proposed piloting the collection of part of revenue from motor vehicle licensing, toll fees and electricity as stated in article 147 of Republican Constitution.

Kang’ombe said there is need to expedite the amendment to the Ratings Act for councils to collect rates on properties not yet on title to improve service delivery.

He said the Ministry of finance needs to help councils pilot the utilisation of ICT in avoiding cash handling by officers.

The Kitwe Mayor also emphasised the need to sell the idea of creating a Social Housing Fund to help councils upgrade unplanned settlements using the existing Cement levy.