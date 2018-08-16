Mwanakatwe is Acting President

Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe will act as President in the absence of President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina.
Mwanakatwe has been handed the instruments of power as President Lungu attends the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State summit.
The theme of the summit scheduled for Safari Hotel from August 17 to 18 is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.
11 Comments
HH
You be the next president,
phillip
this is really a blessing
Joezman
Congratulations but mukazi siwo truster
EDGAR LUNGU
I hope in acting capcity she will not borrow beer from maela night club
Voice of the voiceless
Mwilufwanya ifintu mayo weso
enos phiri
Comment u are allsame trully,with really blessing from God
SILVER LOLO
Were is Bowman lusambo?
SILVER LOLO
Mayo don’t sing any thing coz baza minamizila
willson
Comment congratulation mayo
willson
Comment u are a blessing from god just act nice good things still coming for god bress u mama.
DAVID CHOLA
Good job mayo.