Mwanakatwe is Acting President

Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe will act as President in the absence of President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina.

Mwanakatwe has been handed the instruments of power as President Lungu attends the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State summit.

The theme of the summit scheduled for Safari Hotel from August 17 to 18 is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.

11 Comments

  1. HH

    You be the next president,

    Reply

  2. phillip

    this is really a blessing

    Reply

  3. Joezman

    Congratulations but mukazi siwo truster

    Reply

    • EDGAR LUNGU

      I hope in acting capcity she will not borrow beer from maela night club

      Reply

  4. Voice of the voiceless

    Mwilufwanya ifintu mayo weso

    Reply

  5. enos phiri

    Comment u are allsame trully,with really blessing from God

    Reply

  6. SILVER LOLO

    Were is Bowman lusambo?

    Reply

  7. SILVER LOLO

    Mayo don’t sing any thing coz baza minamizila

    Reply

  8. willson

    Comment congratulation mayo

    Reply

  9. willson

    Comment u are a blessing from god just act nice good things still coming for god bress u mama.

    Reply

  10. DAVID CHOLA

    Good job mayo.

    Reply

