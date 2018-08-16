Mwanakatwe is Acting President

Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe will act as President in the absence of President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina.

Mwanakatwe has been handed the instruments of power as President Lungu attends the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State summit.

The theme of the summit scheduled for Safari Hotel from August 17 to 18 is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.