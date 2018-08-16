Wina on Turkish Mission

Vice President Inonge Wina is in Turkey to strengthen the diplomatic relations between Zambia and Turkey.

Wina’s visit is a follow up to the recent visit by Turkish President Recep Tyyip Erdogan to Zambia.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ZAMBIAN MISSION IN TURKEY:

Zambia’s Vice-President Inonge Wina says Government is happy with the existing warm bilateral relations and enhanced high-level interaction between Zambia and Turkey.

Speaking shortly after arrival at Ankara Esenboga International Airport today, Mrs Wina said Government welcomes the increased high-level interactions between leaders of the two countries.

“We are here basically to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey and Zambia and of late you have noted that there has been an enhanced interaction at high-level in that our President, His Excellency , Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was in Turkey to attend the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after the elections and the President of Turkey was gracious enough to pay an official visit to Zambia following the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India , China and South Africa) meeting in, Johannesburg, South Africa,” Mrs Wina said.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General for Africa, Ahmet Riza Demirer said relations between Zambia and Turkey have gained momentum with the three high-level visits within a period of one month.

“This is a demonstration of the confidence existing between our leaders,” Ambassador Demirer said,

Earlier, the commercial flight carrying the Vice-President landed at Ankara Esenboga International Airport at 10:45 hours local time.

Mrs Wina was received by Ankara Vice Governor, Ahmet Cirakoglu, Zambia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Mr Joseph Chilengi, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata, Ambassador Demirer and senior Government officials.

This is according to a statement issued by Jerry Munthali, First Secretary (Press)

EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, ANKARA, TURKEY.