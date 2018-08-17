Chavuma Woman Buried Alive after Gravel Collapses on Her

A 57 year old woman has died after the ground collapsed on her as she dug gravel in Chavuma District of North Western Province.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said the incident happened when Prisca Simungole in the company of her colleagues were digging gravel along the Chinike-Chingi Road.

Namachila has explained that the process of digging the gravel whose use is yet to be established was being done in a manner that compromised their safety.

He said the woman had a heap of gravel slightly above as she dug which compromised her safety.

“Yes I can confirm we received that report were 57 year woman died after being buried by a heap of gravel, she was in the company of other women who reported the matter to police,” Namachila said.

He said the deceased was pronounced dead upon arrive at Chavuma District Hospial.

Namachila has since urged women in the area against engaging in such business practices that endanger their lives.