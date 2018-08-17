Chililabombwe Council shuts Down new Mall

Chililabombwe Municipal Council has shut down the newly opened Zam E and C Shopping mall for failure to meet various requirements.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Chilufya Chileshe has said in an interview that the closure follows an impromptu inspection by officers from the health department.

She said the inspection revealed that the shopping mall has been operating with an Occupational Certificate with lighting and ventilation defects in the building.

Chileshe said the findings contravene Regulations 14 (1) (2), 43 (1) (3) and 44 (11) of the Public Health Building Regulations of the laws of Zambia.

She added that the business premises will remain closed until the defects are addressed to the satisfaction of the local authority.

Chileshe has since warned other chain stores to ensure that meet all required regulations before conducting any business activities.