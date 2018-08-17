DRC Issue Arrest Warrant for Katumbi

The Democratic Republic of Congo has issued an international arrest warrant for opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2016.
Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said on Thursday that he should be arrested wherever he was found.
But Mr Katumbi told the BBC the warrant made no sense.
How can they issue an arrest warrant against me and yet two weeks ago, they blocked me when I tried to enter the country? Right now I am in Namibia and they can find me if they want to arrest me. My reaction is that those claims are being made by empty drums, just like they say empty tins make the loudest noise. The people that are subjecting Congolese to misery are those in leadership making false accusations against me.
It is those who are stealing and killing people right now that should face the law.”
Mr Katumbi was hoping to get into DR Congo ahead of a deadline earlier this month for candidates to register for long-delayed elections in December.
But as he tried to cross over the border from Zambia, he was blocked by the Congolese authorities.
A wealthy businessman and former governor, Mr Katumbi left DR Congo in 2016.
He was later sentenced in absentia to 36 months in prison on charges he says are politically motivated.
Who is Moïse Katumbi?
Was governor of the south-eastern Katanga province for almost a decade
In 2015 he broke ties with the ruling party when he accused President Joseph Kabila, his former ally, of wanting to cling to power
His popularity is partly down to his role as the president of a great source of Congolese pride – football club TP Mazembe.
(Source: BBC)
5 Comments
FGM
Au and sadc have chosen to be mute on such a motive political issue that will lead to bloodshed and instability.
Mr. K
D. R. C has never at peace for. Yes and this one way of prolonging war in this country
Julius
It’s like the AU and the Sadc are toothless because they are failing to react.Are they there as a rubber stamp?
Pistol
Congo DR has become a time bomb . Just wait and see .
zabwino palibe
Well said katumbi i think Africa needs a new regime of evolution we hav failed to rule ourselves.How can you issue international warranty of arrest when a person was jst at the door step,law makers how do you interprete the law plz?katumbi jst stay were you ar once you step in congo they wil kill you.SADC,AU and UN were ar yu when people ar being trumatise in their own countries,wake up and intervene.