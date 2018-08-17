OPINION: Welcome to Lusaka Very Honourable Lusambo

The stunt by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to catch red handed traffic police officers mounting an illegal roadblock has gone viral. Lusambo has been a busy man since taking up his post in February. The sworn disciple of President Lungu had a rough takeoff in Lusaka with his critics threatening to make his life in the province very difficult. He was largely dismissed as an attention seeker and authority worshipping personality that even his billboard welcoming himself to Lusaka was deemed an eyesore.
Lusambo took all this loathe in his stride and immediately got down to work. Five months on Lusambo has slowly won over the sceptical and highly opinionated Lusaka mass. He has not won them over through doing extraordinary things but has focussed his energies toward the daily routines that irritate the ordinary mass when accessing public services, and free WiFi is not one of them! His surprise visit to the Lusaka provincial administration office where he chased employees that turned up late for work was just another example of how attitude change in the public service could be instigated. He has made it routine to ambush public institutions in widely publicized stunts. Just when his shadow had begun to slide away Lusambo popped up with just about the most juicy catch in traffic police officers that rank among them most corrupt public servants in the country.
Some may not approve of Lusambo’s methods but he helped highlight one of the biggest cancers eating away at the country’s conscience-petty corruption. The small gesture Lusambo has pulled could go some measure in helping change mind-set across the civil service if it is replicated by other top ranking government officials. It is not enough to dismiss Lusambo as merely an attention seeker when he has in less than five months at least managed to alert society to some of the ills that most people just opt to whine about. Rather than condemn Lusambo maybe the number one bootlicker as he prefers to call himself deserves Lusaka Province’s support. After his shadow still looms large on the Copperbelt where in a short time he managed to leave an imprint. Well done Bowman! Maybe Lusaka should now truly welcome Lusambo.
60 Comments
Well done sir good job
Only lusambo and mutati are working abashala kuwayawayafye.
U ar the man of mens n continue with the same spirit God bless u
Wrong doers will not like you. Well done keepup, Hounorable Lusambo
Job well done hon lusambo continue with your concern
Well done lusambo, welcome to lsk
Bowman is very hardworking.it's only that people criticize unneccesarily.takwatanakaso.good move traffic police officers are very corrupt .once again well done ba minister.
keep on working hard ba minister.it’s getting out of hand.Ba traffic bena bali chilamo
well done bowman
bachilamo bakabolala
Honorable also come to Livingstone and see how these guys are doing things here, they have taken traffic as if it’s their shop,it’s country wide.
well done boi
U other minsters can’t u copy from MR LUSAMBO? Eg mr chilangwa? Unless ifya Explo.
Ba minister well done and Lesa amipalewe,and we need to see other senior gov’t officials to be in line with what you are doing, ala ku Nakonde twanaka with such kind of officers who are corrupt at Ulongo police check point.
Good moove hn
Good move hon. These people troubles us a lot. They sorrounds industrial areas, compounds, even town centre streets. Its too much.
Well done Mr Lusambo continue with hard working ,,, Kanganja must be resign or fired that useless traffic officers.
Visit even in Kitwe,police officers their even saying that we don’t touch to the sararies chess them catch them we are tired of this some of the officers
Job well done my minister, these guys have became very rich, but don stop there go even to higher ranks officers they’re the ones who sent the jnr officer. And make these offences reasonable not K450 no reduce the traffic offences to UpTo K50, that you’re going to reduce corruption.
Amen my minister, all people of dundumwenze are behind you now, sata died but we have seen him thru your hard working Bwana,not iyo indoshi ya muntu Edgar lungu, come also to kalomo to see what is happening, you our president from today,ba road traffic awe mwandini kusegula Che gate uzapeza bakuyembeza pa gate.
We’ll done Honourable don’t stop your good work, and leave idle ministers alone. Know that all police Officers are corrupt.
Mwabombeni Mapongoshi, Mwatulubula Kubusha.
Musakanya
Well done honourable lusambo
Also help the country on fire tenders where much more was lost!!
Mwabombeni Mapongoshi, Mwatulubula Kubusha.
well done sir Mr Lusambo you did a great job sir, help us sir..
We lack such men, is a practical man in did.
well done lusambo we need such ministers if our country is to be free from corruption.
Thumbs up to the Pro
Well done honorable Bowman lusambo
Ba Lusambo come here at Lumumba side market, cadres are busy collecting levies of which we don’t know the projects they are using this money for. Come at night and hide in the drainage near the market, then catch them around 15 to 16 hours when they start collecting
Mukwai Balusambo mwabombeni epashili pak u lens cos these people are thieves , there being the government down .. Imwe abantu
Good Job Mr Bowman
Uzamuziba Yesu!!
Bravo ba honorable Lusambo may the good lord grant you good health.
Mr Lusambo job well done, but we need also the minister of Labour mama Joyce Nonde to look into this matter of the so called investors , how they are mistreating the workers. Especially in a company where they are few people. Lastly but not the least the domestic drivers and maids .
Good move ba minister,
Bt the government should revise there fines, it’s to much high k450 and above so drivers opt to bribe offices k200 thn giving that amount, so reduce fines to reasonable so tht it ll b easy to pay at least k50 in tht amount yu cnt corrupt an officer actually I’ll evn claim for a receipt
Congratulations sir
visit chongwe chek point
Job wel done.fear no one,we are behind and God is seeing what you are doing.Those who help the poor people,God does help them.I love your fearless stancy .Go !Go!dear .May God bless you.
Corruption is everywhere in all 4 corners of our county Zambia,not only traffic officers can do that but also nabashala they do.If we can go round and investigate,how many people can we caught red-handed The Bemba say’s changa baseka uwacelwa,another saying kabwalala nipakuboko.My advice to all my fellow motorist,pliz Let us stop doing ifyamubunfisolo we’re the one Ku forefront giving traffic officers money without asking for the receipt when been caught up,we should follow the traffic rules accordingly
Chefyeniko ama charges we can demand for receipts. We are not idiots to pay K350 When if l pay a police officer K50 he will let me go
Mwebantu twacula
Well done our friend Mr Lusambo. Keep on fighting hard.
Do not listen to criticism from the lazy people
Isalute you Hon.Be blessed.
Bowman means Boma ni Lusambo
Well done minister.
Continue with same spirit Mr honourable bacilamo
Indeed well done minister. Somebody will complain that he is intruding in my portfolio. Watch the space. But keep it up
Good job
Mr. Lusambo is now rated as high cop as he is the only cop who can arrest police officers. Thanks
Excellent move continue serving Zambian people
Mmmmmmm even pa ngombe clinic come and see
Well done Ba minister thus a good job you are a hard work man
I wish one day he will be mines minister
Well done sir for your work continue the same spirit. Sir now come and see here solwezi
Bravo! Bowman L.
Maybe if he was Home Affairs Minister the public Order Act would have been fairly applicated.
CHIPATA is no exception with the traffic cops corrupt conduct which is the order of the day. Each morning a dozen cops load themselves like goats being ferried to the abbatoir instead their destination on the outskirts to corruptly collect their daily revenue from mini buses and taxis. The loot is stashed in their Office to be shared in the evening according to the rank of each Officer with the boss getting the biggest chunk of money extorted from motorists.
wel done ,,,we ll b convising dem nw,,,on de road,,, tikavutana,,nimukopa chee nakumleta kwanu ba minister
Well done Hon. B. Lusambo.
Welcome to Lusaka once again!!!!