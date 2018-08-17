OPINION: Welcome to Lusaka Very Honourable Lusambo

The stunt by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to catch red handed traffic police officers mounting an illegal roadblock has gone viral. Lusambo has been a busy man since taking up his post in February. The sworn disciple of President Lungu had a rough takeoff in Lusaka with his critics threatening to make his life in the province very difficult. He was largely dismissed as an attention seeker and authority worshipping personality that even his billboard welcoming himself to Lusaka was deemed an eyesore.

Lusambo took all this loathe in his stride and immediately got down to work. Five months on Lusambo has slowly won over the sceptical and highly opinionated Lusaka mass. He has not won them over through doing extraordinary things but has focussed his energies toward the daily routines that irritate the ordinary mass when accessing public services, and free WiFi is not one of them! His surprise visit to the Lusaka provincial administration office where he chased employees that turned up late for work was just another example of how attitude change in the public service could be instigated. He has made it routine to ambush public institutions in widely publicized stunts. Just when his shadow had begun to slide away Lusambo popped up with just about the most juicy catch in traffic police officers that rank among them most corrupt public servants in the country.

Some may not approve of Lusambo’s methods but he helped highlight one of the biggest cancers eating away at the country’s conscience-petty corruption. The small gesture Lusambo has pulled could go some measure in helping change mind-set across the civil service if it is replicated by other top ranking government officials. It is not enough to dismiss Lusambo as merely an attention seeker when he has in less than five months at least managed to alert society to some of the ills that most people just opt to whine about. Rather than condemn Lusambo maybe the number one bootlicker as he prefers to call himself deserves Lusaka Province’s support. After his shadow still looms large on the Copperbelt where in a short time he managed to leave an imprint. Well done Bowman! Maybe Lusaka should now truly welcome Lusambo.