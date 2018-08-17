  1. Home
OPINION: Welcome to Lusaka Very Honourable Lusambo

The stunt by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to catch red handed traffic police officers mounting an illegal roadblock has gone viral. Lusambo has been a busy man since taking up his post in February. The sworn disciple of President Lungu had a rough takeoff in Lusaka with his critics threatening to make his life in the province very difficult. He was largely dismissed as an attention seeker and authority worshipping personality that even his billboard welcoming himself to Lusaka was deemed an eyesore.

Lusambo took all this loathe in his stride and immediately got down to work. Five months on Lusambo has slowly won over the sceptical and highly opinionated Lusaka mass. He has not won them over through doing extraordinary things but has focussed his energies toward the daily routines that irritate the ordinary mass when accessing public services, and free WiFi is not one of them! His surprise visit to the Lusaka provincial administration office where he chased employees that turned up late for work was just another example of how attitude change in the public service could be instigated. He has made it routine to ambush public institutions in widely publicized stunts. Just when his shadow had begun to slide away Lusambo popped up with just about the most juicy catch in traffic police officers that rank among them most corrupt public servants in the country.

Some may not approve of Lusambo’s methods but he helped highlight one of the biggest cancers eating away at the country’s conscience-petty corruption. The small gesture Lusambo has pulled could go some measure in helping change mind-set across the civil service if it is replicated by other top ranking government officials. It is not enough to dismiss Lusambo as merely an attention seeker when he has in less than five months at least managed to alert society to some of the ills that most people just opt to whine about. Rather than condemn Lusambo maybe the number one bootlicker as he prefers to call himself deserves Lusaka Province’s support. After his shadow still looms large on the Copperbelt where in a short time he managed to leave an imprint. Well done Bowman! Maybe Lusaka should now truly welcome Lusambo.

  8. Brashe L/stone

    Honorable also come to Livingstone and see how these guys are doing things here, they have taken traffic as if it’s their shop,it’s country wide.

    Reply

  16. Paul Zulu

    Job well done my minister, these guys have became very rich, but don stop there go even to higher ranks officers they’re the ones who sent the jnr officer. And make these offences reasonable not K450 no reduce the traffic offences to UpTo K50, that you’re going to reduce corruption.

    Reply

  17. Mr dundumwenze

    Amen my minister, all people of dundumwenze are behind you now, sata died but we have seen him thru your hard working Bwana,not iyo indoshi ya muntu Edgar lungu, come also to kalomo to see what is happening, you our president from today,ba road traffic awe mwandini kusegula Che gate uzapeza bakuyembeza pa gate.

    Reply

  27. Starboy

    Ba Lusambo come here at Lumumba side market, cadres are busy collecting levies of which we don’t know the projects they are using this money for. Come at night and hide in the drainage near the market, then catch them around 15 to 16 hours when they start collecting

    Reply

    • Oliver bashi ivy

      Mukwai Balusambo mwabombeni epashili pak u lens cos these people are thieves , there being the government down .. Imwe abantu

      Reply

  31. King cool

    Mr Lusambo job well done, but we need also the minister of Labour mama Joyce Nonde to look into this matter of the so called investors , how they are mistreating the workers. Especially in a company where they are few people. Lastly but not the least the domestic drivers and maids .

    Reply

  32. Smockpat

    Good move ba minister,
    Bt the government should revise there fines, it’s to much high k450 and above so drivers opt to bribe offices k200 thn giving that amount, so reduce fines to reasonable so tht it ll b easy to pay at least k50 in tht amount yu cnt corrupt an officer actually I’ll evn claim for a receipt

    Reply

  35. Bmk

    Job wel done.fear no one,we are behind and God is seeing what you are doing.Those who help the poor people,God does help them.I love your fearless stancy .Go !Go!dear .May God bless you.

    Reply

  36. BWALYA TRESPHORD

    Corruption is everywhere in all 4 corners of our county Zambia,not only traffic officers can do that but also nabashala they do.If we can go round and investigate,how many people can we caught red-handed The Bemba say’s changa baseka uwacelwa,another saying kabwalala nipakuboko.My advice to all my fellow motorist,pliz Let us stop doing ifyamubunfisolo we’re the one Ku forefront giving traffic officers money without asking for the receipt when been caught up,we should follow the traffic rules accordingly

    Reply

    • Chefyeniko ama charges we can demand for receipts. We are not idiots to pay K350 When if l pay a police officer K50 he will let me go

      Mwebantu twacula

      Reply

  53. Simpemba Peter

    Maybe if he was Home Affairs Minister the public Order Act would have been fairly applicated.

    Reply

  54. Angoni

    CHIPATA is no exception with the traffic cops corrupt conduct which is the order of the day. Each morning a dozen cops load themselves like goats being ferried to the abbatoir instead their destination on the outskirts to corruptly collect their daily revenue from mini buses and taxis. The loot is stashed in their Office to be shared in the evening according to the rank of each Officer with the boss getting the biggest chunk of money extorted from motorists.

    Reply

