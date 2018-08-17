Thieving Traffic Cops Suspended

The our police officers that were caught on camera taking bribes from motorists in Lusaka by provincial minister Bowman Lusambo have been suspended with immediate effect.
According to a memorandum signed the Director of Administration C. Chambwa, the quartet identified Sergent Laban Bwalya, Sergent Charity Zuze, Constable Moses Chiinga and and Constable Chibesa Mukeya from Matero Police Station traffic section have been directed to handover uniforms with immediate effect.
“The police high command further wishes to state that it is not the command’s policy to support corrupt activities among police officers. Therefore any police officer violating the financial regulations Act will be liable to instant dismissal as provided for by the law,” reads the letter.
Mr Peace
These idiots must be dismissed and further arrested.they can’t just loose jobs and walk freely.They must be arrested.They are thieves.
Andrew Monde
Lusambo good job,he has set a precedence that govtment does not tolerate corruption.
martin chiyesu
Well come move taken coz Bama shaina maningi nama moba yodula.
One man
Arrest them all. No one is abv the law,, those must read us by example…
Mutale
Kkkkkk ati read us an example
Kings
Bwana ba lusambo nice job.. please take your time to look on Los Angeles police station there is corruption on that site…
Zabwino Palibe
I’m not supporting corruption bt let the government revise the penalty fee to as low as K50 on certain traffic offences so that people can afford to ask for a receipt.Manje Bowman uzayiziba boma K450 non negotiable peopld with vehicles prepare to face the wrath of the law,so that we decampaign PF.Also we will work against you why sending us muma street wait and see?
lameck zimba
let the law take its course
Starboy
Well done! These thieves they will call on your mobile phone and tell you that twaikata bus yobe lipila but whilst you are still in bed and the bus is in the car park… Kikikiki awe tefintu
sebastian
2hours=k2,250
,what if these police officers there have been taking bribes from the time they get employed how much have they stole.I think gvt should come up with something serious.
mulenga
high cost of living in zambia thus why pipo are doing such things and the salaries are not enough.the corruption wil not end in zambia coz it starts from high offices on top unless we change the presidet in 2021 thus wen we are going to end corruption.lets coperate zambians and put HH as a president thus wen we are going to end corruption in zambia.
Kach24 The Afghanistan.
They have a bad attitude ati: Uwubomba mwibala alya mwibala,So they have taken advantage of it and yet forgetting what they are suppose to do us traffic police officers.
SEARGEANT CHARITY ZUZE
ok ba IG you think you are clever you used tofuck me now you suspend me okay uzachiona
davydo
Mr lusambo did a good job BUT why suspension caught RED HANDED that is instant DISMISSAL,thats how the LAW works,,,,,
Frank Bwalya
While lusambo appears to have done the beauty which everyone has failed to do over the years, kampyongo is annoyed and accused lusambo to have “overstepped” his jurisdiction.
Mr. K
Observer. Kkkkkkkkkklooooo e. What ashame. !! Release them
Done
One bowman
Frank Bwalya
Thumbs up hon lusambo!! This police corruption has been rampant for too long now to an extent that it has become ‘normal.’ Everywhere in Zambia police mounting illegal road blocks using personal cars. In most cases even chasing culprits. One wonders where they get such authority. I hope this could be the beginning of an end to this “rot.”
Arizona
I hv been dreaming of working in uniform but the way that woman was televised on Zambia Nationat TV FOR PF ZNBC.
THE woman hd no defence and i felt sorry, to bad she has lost her job. Mama go to court if you feel you can survive!
captain dunga
Good job bwana bowman.
He Zukor
Good boss,other thing try the clinics the first one Kanyama clinic
Mr dundumwenze
Yabalokela yamu august,may the rest will learn a lesson, the people like bowman lusambo is the people we want to rule our country,because ma nonsense yapakisa pa zed, Isaiah 59 v 8 it says no one is safe when you about.everything you do is unjust.you follow a crooked path,and No one who walks that path will ever be safe.
Mr dundumwenze
Bazikazi bonse nibanga nizabakwatila, elo Mainza yafendela yaba what a lucky,kwatu kuno Ku dundumwenze tulinanjota yabakazi.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
In police we use command when sending someone BUT when dealing with a case like this one LAW must take it’s course. However, these cops have the right to be heard. So do not be too quick to suspend them without interrogations. That is being unfair on their side. Mind you am NOT supporting them but the way the case has been delt is not the right procedure. The questions are who sent them? When did they start receiving those bribes?Who tipped the Minister that there is a roadblock along Mungwi Road? Why can’t the Minister give a warning since they are first offenders?
Zambian
One lusambo go ahead