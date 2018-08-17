Thieving Traffic Cops Suspended

The our police officers that were caught on camera taking bribes from motorists in Lusaka by provincial minister Bowman Lusambo have been suspended with immediate effect.

According to a memorandum signed the Director of Administration C. Chambwa, the quartet identified Sergent Laban Bwalya, Sergent Charity Zuze, Constable Moses Chiinga and and Constable Chibesa Mukeya from Matero Police Station traffic section have been directed to handover uniforms with immediate effect.

“The police high command further wishes to state that it is not the command’s policy to support corrupt activities among police officers. Therefore any police officer violating the financial regulations Act will be liable to instant dismissal as provided for by the law,” reads the letter.