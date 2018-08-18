Kunda Royal Establishment to Honour Mama Betty

The Kunda Royal Establishment is today (Saturday) expected to honour late Mama Betty Kaunda posthumously during the Malaila traditional ceremony.

Mama Betty will be honoured as one of the outstanding individuals that hailed from the area.

She will be the first one to be honoured and her husband Dr Kenneth Kaunda would get the award on her behalf.

Senior Chief Nsefu will present the award on behalf of the establishment.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people will be the guest of honour at the ceremony which will reach its climax tomorrow.