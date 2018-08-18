Watch Out, Look who is Re-Enforcing?

Traffic offences have been in the limelight the last few days with Super Bowman playing super cop beating police at their game. But there is that one band that should take the front role in traffic affairs-Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA). It seems that have not been sleeping. In this brightly lit garb, you will definitely not miss them. Happy weekend folks.
Shi aliko
Interesting
Simataa siloka
Thanx. Let come that may!
SILVER LOLO
nice one
Mugabe
I think r a t s a it’s much better than zp these guy their work straight forward things
Hon. DB
😂
Gogimy
Its bee a routine this time around for some police traffic officers to knockoff with huge some of money. Some do so called cilimba ca k1,00(one thousand kwacha) every day. Tuloleshafye at nizzzzzii
Ba Passion
I’m here for comments only
Gibson Ngulube
Nice to hear that story guys
King cool
One simple reason that RATSA and it’s government fails to understand is that,,, the offenses charges are too high. Just for not wearing a seat belt in a car you will be charged K270 with a receipt and then in your pocket there’s only a K50 then I tell the police officer , that I have a K 50 and he says bring !! Do you think I will refuse to give him?? Why can’t I fail to give him? It’s because it’s a small amount of money that I can afford to pay. Passing the red light you will be charged K3000 and I have a K100 if give it to him you think He will not accept it? In short the charges are too high, in this way corruption will never end. Let government revisits the charges.
longwa
Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh awee na .ba RATSA Bafunika but do not pay them cash kano ku bank
JM
Thats wonderful King cool
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle masterzz
Wow!! thats good
Jonas chama
Lets hope the law will be effectively renforced
Carol
Thats the move sir i like yo spirit