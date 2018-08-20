Bar Patrons Arrested in Kitwe Police Operation

A combined team of Police and Kitwe City Council officers on Saturday night raided liquor trading premises in Nkana East, Chimwemwe and Ndeke leading to the arrest of some patrons.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Roy Kuseka said the action was necessitated to enforce compliance with stipulated operating hours as guided in the Statutory Instrument Number 64 of 2012.

He said a number of patrons were detained by state police while health inspectors confiscated beer and trading licences from bars found operating beyond 22:00 hours.

“Owners of the affected bars are expected at Civic Centre on Monday to show cause why their licences should not be revoked for violating the law despite repeated warnings from the local authority to observe the law,” Kuseka said.

He has warned that the operation will be extended to other areas within the city.