Bar Patrons Arrested in Kitwe Police Operation

A combined team of Police and Kitwe City Council officers on Saturday night raided liquor trading premises in Nkana East, Chimwemwe and Ndeke leading to the arrest of some patrons.
Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Roy Kuseka said the action was necessitated to enforce compliance with stipulated operating hours as guided in the Statutory Instrument Number 64 of 2012.
He said a number of patrons were detained by state police while health inspectors confiscated beer and trading licences from bars found operating beyond 22:00 hours.
“Owners of the affected bars are expected at Civic Centre on Monday to show cause why their licences should not be revoked for violating the law despite repeated warnings from the local authority to observe the law,” Kuseka said.
He has warned that the operation will be extended to other areas within the city.
25 Comments
Concerned citizen
Good by the police and council city officers
Uncle mugabe
good move boma,also you should start arrestings even the drunkers and the camba smoking….cos twacula sana namacamba ku kapoto kuno mwebuteko…..
Gift
Good move lets make sure every bar owners respect the rules and roles
thabitsa zuze
Good development
thabitsa zuze
I was also caught in kwacha for drinking around 09:00hrs and that turned my life well done ba police please put more enforcement at kampwena market too much ba chakolwa
Dexter belemu
good move Zambia Police
Thomson
ati they should show cause? I’m sure the cause will be in monetary form
Starboy
Na mauled nayena issue them with licences so that they can be operating beyond 22 hrs, balatwafwilisha twapapata
Starboy
Easy Easy
Arrest even drunkards? Nimwela za nyoko?mind your business!
Febian
Good work
Peter Kubala
Mwabombeni BA zp amaule naba chakolwa mulebekata ngayafika 22:00hrs
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Yes it can help us even the killing of people will be reduced
Jomwa
Good move but don’t be corrupt by some individuals
National councillor
Zuze you are a real man,your testimony can change so many lives.
Mr. K
Shabeens operate 24hrs per day. Why no action?
CHAMA LIVELYHOPE
Corruption free
BONGOLOLO
Pls police well done .but why Lusaka police are not arresting all the law breakers .people are busy selling in town starting from 16:30
Mesheal mutema
Bt by bt we ar moving ahead reducing confusion.Congratulations officers.
Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.
Good development.
nsama
good move
Evans Mwelwa
Good job.do more in Chimwemwe.too much shabins they start drinking as early as 06:hrs some of this shabin are owned either by friends, relatives or Council police officers
Samuel
Laka best best
Tawonga
May you please continue city council and ZP so we can have peaceful and noise free nights.
SARA PAPA
GOOD DESTINE AND LET DRINK DE BEER