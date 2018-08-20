  1. Home
Bar Patrons Arrested in Kitwe Police Operation

A combined team of Police and Kitwe City Council officers on Saturday night raided liquor trading premises in Nkana East, Chimwemwe and Ndeke leading to the arrest of some patrons.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Roy Kuseka said the action was necessitated to enforce compliance with stipulated operating hours as guided in the Statutory Instrument Number 64 of 2012.

He said a number of patrons were detained by state police while health inspectors confiscated beer and trading licences from bars found operating beyond 22:00 hours.

“Owners of the affected bars are expected at Civic Centre on Monday to show cause why their licences should not be revoked for violating the law despite repeated warnings from the local authority to observe the law,” Kuseka said.

He has warned that the operation will be extended to other areas within the city.

25 Comments

  1. Concerned citizen

    Good by the police and council city officers

  2. Uncle mugabe

    good move boma,also you should start arrestings even the drunkers and the camba smoking….cos twacula sana namacamba ku kapoto kuno mwebuteko…..

  3. Gift

    Good move lets make sure every bar owners respect the rules and roles

  4. thabitsa zuze

    Good development

  5. thabitsa zuze

    I was also caught in kwacha for drinking around 09:00hrs and that turned my life well done ba police please put more enforcement at kampwena market too much ba chakolwa

  6. Dexter belemu

    good move Zambia Police

  7. Thomson

    ati they should show cause? I’m sure the cause will be in monetary form

  8. Starboy

    Na mauled nayena issue them with licences so that they can be operating beyond 22 hrs, balatwafwilisha twapapata

  9. Starboy

    Na maule nayena issue them with licences so that they can be operating beyond 22 hrs, balatwafwilisha twapapata

  10. Easy Easy

    Arrest even drunkards? Nimwela za nyoko?mind your business!

  11. Febian

    Good work

  12. Peter Kubala

    Mwabombeni BA zp amaule naba chakolwa mulebekata ngayafika 22:00hrs

  13. Cyrus livermore camstar clc

    Yes it can help us even the killing of people will be reduced

  14. Jomwa

    Good move but don’t be corrupt by some individuals

    • National councillor

      Zuze you are a real man,your testimony can change so many lives.

  15. Mr. K

    Shabeens operate 24hrs per day. Why no action?

  16. CHAMA LIVELYHOPE

    Corruption free

  17. BONGOLOLO

    Pls police well done .but why Lusaka police are not arresting all the law breakers .people are busy selling in town starting from 16:30

  18. Mesheal mutema

    Bt by bt we ar moving ahead reducing confusion.Congratulations officers.

  19. Dr. Zimba Emmanuel.

    Good development.

  20. nsama

    good move

  21. Evans Mwelwa

    Good job.do more in Chimwemwe.too much shabins they start drinking as early as 06:hrs some of this shabin are owned either by friends, relatives or Council police officers

  22. Samuel

    Laka best best

  23. Tawonga

    May you please continue city council and ZP so we can have peaceful and noise free nights.

  24. SARA PAPA

    GOOD DESTINE AND LET DRINK DE BEER

