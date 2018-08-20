Show Society Denies Selling Showgrounds to Investor

The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has moved to quell accusations that it has sold showgrounds to an investor.
Rumours of the sale of the showgrounds have been abound but management has put the matter to rest with a clarification.
FULL STATEMENT
For immediate release
19th August, 2018
SUBJECT: SALE OF SHOWGROUNDS
It has come to the attention of Society’s Committee of Management (Board) of the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia that a cross section of the general public has been circulating false statements that government has sold the Showgrounds to an investor.
With these continued allegations I would like to inform the general public through you the media that the Society has no intentions of selling the Showgrounds or relocating to any other place other than the current area in Lusaka.
You may also wish to know that the Showgrounds is owned by the Agricultural and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia. This is a non-profit making, non-governmental organisation whose membership is drawn from individuals and institutions across the country.
We would like to advise people who are circulating rumours to get facts right before they issue statements in the media.
I would like to inform the nation that the Society has continued focusing on its development agenda.
I would like to mention that the Master Plan has already been developed and this Plan will see the construction of modern infrastructures and we have already started with the building of the new members’ enclosure which will be commissioned later this year.
Furthermore, the Plan will see the construction of modern exhibition centres for Agricultural and Commercial exhibits. I would like to assure you that the showgrounds is here to stay and that we shall endeavour to maintain the green areas which will have no walls in order to maintain the beauty of the area.
Finally, we wish to assure our co-operating partners that our annual shows will continue as usual. The theme for the 93rd Agricultural and Commercial Show “Embracing Industrial Development” will be held from 31st July to 5th August, 2019.
I Thank You
Caroline Silwamba (Mrs)
ACSZ President
Issued by the Media Liaison Office-0966773757
Harry handuwo.( hh )
Kailibyou like money
ISAAC CHONDE BANDA
Mr ECL and PF what is the meaning of selling the show grounds , and so what is the difference between HH and ECL cause you are all the same you like selling Government propertys .BE WISE OTHER WISE 2021 it’s near.will give it to CHARLES CHANDA and not HH and am every sorry HH that you never test it even if you are given more years to stand as a president.
florence
I think I didn’t see anything abt HH in this article,but surprisingly yo comment involves HH, is there anything personal? or in shot a u OK?
Chrispin chonda
No sense of talking hh or ecl in this article are you OK sure
🇲🇾
Isaac mind your comments b4 we follow up.y ar u mentioning hh?
Hanizyy
I hope you are saying the truth not hiding it to the public
lombe
i have never seen this govt.u want to finish all govt property to sell,wat is the problem this govt?that is the problem to put someone who dont have money they wil make sure to finish all govts money b4 they go in 2021.
mulenga
dont wory zambians all these property wil be back in 2021 wen upnd in power let us wait & see jst keep on praying.
Ephraim
Stop selling government property our children will suffer
Shi aliko
You guys lead first you are just posting useless comments
Uncle Bizzo
Shi Aliko you should also check what you have written is correct before sending, it’s read not lead.
Uncle Bizzo
Good news, now you should consider stand prices especially at the grounds, they were too expensive for people who do business there to manage those prices that’s why they were few this year.
Mr dundumwenze
At pf kikkkkkkkk, yaba imwe bantu
Kalok
This is not a woman who lies about things like this. Let’s all fact-check and get our records right. ASAP.
DANNY KENNEDY
Zambia needs political hygiene… I say it one more time…
mpundu mwansa
that’s why jobs are hard to find in zambia bcoz of selling government properties .. in the near future u will hear state house on auction sale
Mr Bigtalent
the truth shall remain the truth, just Wait patiently
Easy Easy
If it is not making sense and logic to Zambians at Large ,sell it!why keeping and maintaining a useless entity? Sell it and build a shopping mall or better still a stadium!!
ZAIX
WHY PF THEY ARE SELLING OUR PROPERTY WERE IS THE MINISTER OF LAND HE IS DOMINANT OR ACTIVE? ZAMBIA WATCHOUT.
MR XU PAMUSULA
FOOLS
Mr. K
Hh grabbed. Community land in namwala if he became president he will grab Zambia as his personal property. No chance for him in 2064
Cyrus livermore camstar clc
Just praying to God thz rumour z not true
Brian BBC mweemba
The truth shall set you free.we are Zambians and following what is happening in our country.
Mr mafosha
All these amazing things which are happening symbolize liquidation of Earth
mr life
Wait iam pf toll gate, tpn,znbc tv k5,+poor economy waulesi azalila.
Mosman Yalula
Isaac Chonde what’s wrong with you?
Kuku
Well let’s wait and see. Soon truth of the matter will come out.
my name
I don’t understand these people, taxing then steal
Disciple
These Guyz Can Sale This Government Has No Direction There Is No Care 4 Nation Proparty 2 Our Leaders
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Chisenga
BUY I THINK HOLDING OF THE AGRICULTURAL AND COMMERCIAL SHOWS SHOULD BE RELOCATED TO A MUCH SPACIOUS AREA THAN THE CURRENT SHOW GROUNDS. IT JUST CAUSES UNNECESSARY CONGESTION.
Chisenga
SORRY, I WANTED TO SAY “BUT I THINK….
Timothy
Keep it up ACSZ PRESIDENT and team, PF Government will keep supporting you. Thy mean well for this nation and continue ruling in 2021 and there after.