Show Society Denies Selling Showgrounds to Investor

The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has moved to quell accusations that it has sold showgrounds to an investor.

Rumours of the sale of the showgrounds have been abound but management has put the matter to rest with a clarification.

FULL STATEMENT

For immediate release

19th August, 2018

SUBJECT: SALE OF SHOWGROUNDS

It has come to the attention of Society’s Committee of Management (Board) of the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia that a cross section of the general public has been circulating false statements that government has sold the Showgrounds to an investor.

With these continued allegations I would like to inform the general public through you the media that the Society has no intentions of selling the Showgrounds or relocating to any other place other than the current area in Lusaka.

You may also wish to know that the Showgrounds is owned by the Agricultural and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia. This is a non-profit making, non-governmental organisation whose membership is drawn from individuals and institutions across the country.

We would like to advise people who are circulating rumours to get facts right before they issue statements in the media.

I would like to inform the nation that the Society has continued focusing on its development agenda.

I would like to mention that the Master Plan has already been developed and this Plan will see the construction of modern infrastructures and we have already started with the building of the new members’ enclosure which will be commissioned later this year.

Furthermore, the Plan will see the construction of modern exhibition centres for Agricultural and Commercial exhibits. I would like to assure you that the showgrounds is here to stay and that we shall endeavour to maintain the green areas which will have no walls in order to maintain the beauty of the area.

Finally, we wish to assure our co-operating partners that our annual shows will continue as usual. The theme for the 93rd Agricultural and Commercial Show “Embracing Industrial Development” will be held from 31st July to 5th August, 2019.

I Thank You

Caroline Silwamba (Mrs)

ACSZ President

