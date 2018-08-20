Suspected Kalulushi Witch Escapes Lynching

A 47 year old man of Luombwa Compound in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province escaped unhurt after a mob descended on his house on suspicions that he practised witchcraft.
The victim identified as Geoffrey Nsama of House Number 11, had Police to thank for their quick intervention after a mob attacked his home.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the wife to the victim had alerted members of the public that her husband was keeping a snake (Ilomba) and a tortoise in his home for witchcraft practices.
Katanga said the residents who were angered then descended on the victim’s house breaking the bedroom window but police moved in quickly and dispersed the angry mob.
11 Comments
Babaz
That person deserves to be beaten
kkanyo
burn him pliz
Gift
I don’t understand if the wife can go out there to tell the mob instead of escalating in it to pastor or Man of God,I think that’s not a wife it’s a snake herself
Megatron Ape
Gift, shut up! Now does it mean because she’s his wife then she should support him even if what he does is Wicked?
🇲🇾
Gift boi ucindike!ngacakuti witchman is your relative. If we were us we would have been Bent him be citadels day truck (6)..
cryt
Comment:awe mwandi
Justice
Did the police find the evidence in the very house?can u clarify !
Dala
Yes ! The article is incomplete . Did the police find the exhibit ? I like the bevaviour of Women . They reveal secrets about their spouces once provoked . I think she knows a lot about that monster if not a witch .
Easy Easy
She is a stupid wife. Police were supposed to be informed first.Both are witches only that they had differed.ldiots!!!!!!
Mwila
Let him repent for his sins God will definitely forgive him
KABULO
ILIKO BAD