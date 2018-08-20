  1. Home
Headlines

Suspected Kalulushi Witch Escapes Lynching

|

A 47 year old man of Luombwa Compound in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province escaped unhurt after a mob descended on his house on suspicions that he practised witchcraft.

The victim identified as Geoffrey Nsama of House Number 11, had Police to thank for their quick intervention after a mob attacked his home.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the wife to the victim had alerted members of the public that her husband was keeping a snake (Ilomba) and a tortoise in his home for witchcraft practices.

Katanga said the residents who were angered then descended on the victim’s house breaking the bedroom window but police moved in quickly and dispersed the angry mob.

 

11 Comments

  1. Babaz

    That person deserves to be beaten

    Reply

  2. kkanyo

    burn him pliz

    Reply

  3. Gift

    I don’t understand if the wife can go out there to tell the mob instead of escalating in it to pastor or Man of God,I think that’s not a wife it’s a snake herself

    Reply

    • Megatron Ape

      Gift, shut up! Now does it mean because she’s his wife then she should support him even if what he does is Wicked?

      Reply

    • 🇲🇾

      Gift boi ucindike!ngacakuti witchman is your relative. If we were us we would have been Bent him be citadels day truck (6)..

      Reply

  4. cryt

    Comment:awe mwandi

    Reply

  5. Justice

    Did the police find the evidence in the very house?can u clarify !

    Reply

  6. Dala

    Yes ! The article is incomplete . Did the police find the exhibit ? I like the bevaviour of Women . They reveal secrets about their spouces once provoked . I think she knows a lot about that monster if not a witch .

    Reply

  7. Easy Easy

    She is a stupid wife. Police were supposed to be informed first.Both are witches only that they had differed.ldiots!!!!!!

    Reply

  8. Mwila

    Let him repent for his sins God will definitely forgive him

    Reply

  9. KABULO

    ILIKO BAD

    Reply

