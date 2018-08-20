Suspected Kalulushi Witch Escapes Lynching

A 47 year old man of Luombwa Compound in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province escaped unhurt after a mob descended on his house on suspicions that he practised witchcraft.

The victim identified as Geoffrey Nsama of House Number 11, had Police to thank for their quick intervention after a mob attacked his home.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the wife to the victim had alerted members of the public that her husband was keeping a snake (Ilomba) and a tortoise in his home for witchcraft practices.

Katanga said the residents who were angered then descended on the victim’s house breaking the bedroom window but police moved in quickly and dispersed the angry mob.