17-Year Old Boy Narrated How he was made to Eat own Faeces by Tokota Boys

A 17 year old boy has testified before the Kitwe High Court how he was brutally beaten by a 19 member gang commonly known as Tokota Boys on 30th April, 2018.

This in a matter, 19 members of a gang commonly known as Tokota Boys are charged with three counts of causing bodily harm, wounding and poisoning and abducting contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court are that, in the first count, the 19 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown with intent to harm, injure or disfigure did cause bodily harm to Cuthbert Nkonde.

In count two, the 19 are charged with unlawful wounding and poisoning contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count three, the 19 are charged for allegedly abducting or kidnapping a 16-year old boy.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial, the 17 year old of Mulenga Township told Court how he was brutally beaten using sticks and stones.

He has narrated how he was made to eat his own faecal matter by the gang members while he was being beaten.

“I was made to stand in the middle of the gang members after i was dragged into a Noah vehicle which led us to the same place in the bush and one of them got a big stick and said that I should be doing whatever I was told. He later called a small boy to bring a sack so that I can defecate in the sack and eat. He told me to eat after hitting me with a stick and I started eating,” he said.

“After I had finished eating I was told to dance to a song by 408 empire titled ‘Walitwishiba ifwe’ (Do you know us) I was instructed to remove everything by Mwamba (gang leader still on the run) they said that they were going to kill me and they later made me to lie down and they started stoning me, He narrated.

The Juvenile went on to say he was beaten on his right hand with a big stick.

“Mayweather (Group Leader) later received a phone call and he moved away from us. I later picked up my clothes and shoes and jumped into a drain and I started running away. Upon reaching the end I stopped and I started dressing up. I ran until I found some women at the mountain who were praying and asked them to assist me call my father, I had talked to my father and the women gave me a K10 which Iused as transport to go home,” he explained.

Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa has since adjourned the matter to 23rd August, 2018 for continued trial and all the 19