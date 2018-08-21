Chingola Hubby Murders Wife Over Relish

A 53 year-old woman of Kasompe Township in Chingola District on the Copperbelt has been murdered by her husband following a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the incident happened after a marital dispute over relish identifying the deceased as Tisa Nkandu.

“We received a report of murder in which Ines Siavulwe, 28, of Mutinta farming bloc in Kasompe area in Chingola reported the death of her Mother Tisa Nkandu, 53, of the same area this was after she was murdered by her step father that is the husband to the deceased,” Ms Katanga said.

Ms Katanga said the deceased sustained a deep cut in the heard and sharp instrument is believed to have been used in the act.

She said the suspect Joseph Siavulwe, 53, has since been arrested and is in police custody.