Elephant Tramples 2 People to Death in Chama

TWO Chama residents have been trampled to death by an elephant which is terrorizing people in Mwalala ward of Chama North constituency.

The first victim was killed by an elephant on Monday last week while the second victim was killed on Monday this week.

Mwalala ward councilor Fatwell Thulu said the first victim met his fate when he was cycling with his friend from Zoole to Katangalika area.

Thulu said when they met the elephant the victim and his friend jumped off the bicycle but the elephant chased him and later killed him.

He said the second victim was a woman who was killed on Monday.

Thulu said the matter had been reported to the department of wildlife and national parks adding that officers were already in the area to control the situation.