Govt Issues Alert on Facebook Fraudsters Flaunting Projects

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services
PRESS RELEASE
SCHEMES TO DEFRAUD CITIZENS USING THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANNING DETECTED ONLINE
Government would like to alert citizens that fraudsters have created a link online that purports that the Ministry of National Development Planning is inviting project proposals when not.
The online criminals have created a Facebook page bearing the name of the Ministry, and a picture of National Development Planning Minister, Mr Alexander Chiteme.
The page has a link inviting members of the public to access project proposal documents with correspondence bearing the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Chola Chabala. One of the document on the Page invites applications for “Government Entrepreneural subsidies and grants”, and is attributed to the Permanent Secretary.
Through this statement the public is advised not to entertain the schemes and treat them as criminal acts.
Isaac Chipampe
ACTING PERMANENT SECRETARY
MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES
Miti lazarous
I need clarity, is this the one advertised that the ministry of finance received Grant s from global entrepreneurship forum and signed by the minister of finance?
Your quick response will be appreciated