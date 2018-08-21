Govt Issues Alert on Facebook Fraudsters Flaunting Projects

Republic of Zambia

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

PRESS RELEASE

SCHEMES TO DEFRAUD CITIZENS USING THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANNING DETECTED ONLINE

Government would like to alert citizens that fraudsters have created a link online that purports that the Ministry of National Development Planning is inviting project proposals when not.

The online criminals have created a Facebook page bearing the name of the Ministry, and a picture of National Development Planning Minister, Mr Alexander Chiteme.

The page has a link inviting members of the public to access project proposal documents with correspondence bearing the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Chola Chabala. One of the document on the Page invites applications for “Government Entrepreneural subsidies and grants”, and is attributed to the Permanent Secretary.

Through this statement the public is advised not to entertain the schemes and treat them as criminal acts.

Isaac Chipampe

ACTING PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES