Kitwe Juvenile Narrates how Pastor Sinyenga Defiled Her

A Kitwe Pastor has denied defiling his own daughter whilst returning from an overnight prayer meeting.

Pastor Alick Sinyenga shocked the court by saying that the victim was not his biological daughter.

And the 14 year old testified before the Kitwe Magistrate Court on how she was allegedly defiled by the named pastor while they were coming from an overnight prayer meeting.

This is in a matter Sinyenga an elder of a named church, of house number 930 Buchi Township is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a minor on 25th July, 2018 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Principal Resident Magistrate Chongo Musonda in the Kitwe Magistrate Court, the juvenile narrated to the court how the accused had canal knowledge of her in a Toyota Spacio on their way back home from evening prayers around 23:00 hours near Buchi Hotel.

“When we reached near Buchi Hotel, he parked his car and locked the doors then came to the back seat where I sat, he removed his clothes and asked me to undress then forced himself on me, whilst there was a knock on the window, he then quickly dressed up and moved back to the front, when he noticed it was police he used the other door and ran away but was later apprehended,” the 14 year old narrated.

The Juvenile later told the court that she did not scream while the accused had carnal knowledge of her because of threats she had received.

Principal Resident Magistrate Musonda has since adjourned the matter to 28th August, 2018 for continued trial.