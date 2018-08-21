Political Parties Without Parliamentary Representation Add Voice to Dialogue Debate

RESOLUTIONS OF THE FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES (FPP) ON NATIONAL DIALOGUE HELD AT THE ZCID SECRETARIAT ON 20TH AUGUST, 2018.
We the Forum of Political Parties, FPP, without parliamentary representation under the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID), recognising that National Political Dialogue should benefit all Zambians and taking into consideration recent developments in the process thereof do hereby RESOLVE;
- That the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) continues to implement its own roadmap to national dialogue involving all political parties and stakeholders.
- That all political parties both in and outside parliament submit names of independent eminent persons to chair the national dialogue and ZCID continues to facilitate the process in national interest.
- That the national dialogue facilitated by ZCID be based on;
- a) Constitutional and Institutional Reforms
- b) Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence
- c) Tolerance, Civility in Politics, Public Order Act (PoA) and
- d) Electoral Reforms
- That the ZCID Board should proceed to announce the next available date/s to hold the Summit of Presidents (SOP).
- That the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) release the Draft Constitution Amendments Bill to the Summit of Presidents (SOP) to commence the Constitutional Reforms.
Issued by:
Silavwe Jackson
CHAIRPERSON
FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES – (FPP)
7 Comments
SMN
That’s why you don’t have MPs coz of your unpatriotic and low level reasoning. Why did you meet leaving out those parties with MPs when the matter is NATIONAL? And would you get a fair result in a match where the referee is also a player. Be serious for once.
FGM
ZCID behaves as if it is not independent. Patricia Scotland had to come all the for it to wake up.We should be serious in the way we execute our mandates.
Leon
SEPARATION OF POWERS VERY IMPORTANT UNLIKE NOW WHEN THE SO CALLED PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE CONTROLS ALL THE THE THERE ARMS THUS APART FROM BEING THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE THE PRESIDENT IS ALSO THE CHIEF JUSTICE AND AS IF NOT ENOUGH HE ALSO MAKES LAWS RENDERING JUDGES AND MPS VERY USELESS INCLUDING COMMONERS
M
wekup zambia
M
workup zambia
Mr. K
The church has has been infiltrated by the enemies of this county it is very difficult to understand why the church should take that route do they consider themselves as a nation of Zambia? Far a way
Gregory mambwe
Piece and order must prevail in Zambia