  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Political Parties Without Parliamentary Representation Add Voice to Dialogue Debate
Politics

Political Parties Without Parliamentary Representation Add Voice to Dialogue Debate

|

RESOLUTIONS OF THE FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES (FPP) ON NATIONAL DIALOGUE HELD AT THE ZCID SECRETARIAT ON 20TH AUGUST, 2018.

We the Forum of Political Parties, FPP, without parliamentary representation under the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID), recognising that National Political Dialogue should benefit all Zambians and taking into consideration recent developments in the process thereof do hereby RESOLVE;

 

  1. That the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) continues to implement its own roadmap to national dialogue involving all political parties and stakeholders.

 

  1. That all political parties both in and outside parliament submit names of independent eminent persons to chair the national dialogue and ZCID continues to facilitate the process in national interest.

 

  1. That the national dialogue facilitated by ZCID be based on;
  2. a) Constitutional and Institutional Reforms
  3. b) Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence
  4. c) Tolerance, Civility in Politics, Public Order Act (PoA) and
  5. d) Electoral Reforms

 

  1. That the ZCID Board should proceed to announce the next available date/s to hold the Summit of Presidents (SOP).

 

  1. That the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) release the Draft Constitution Amendments Bill to the Summit of Presidents (SOP) to commence the Constitutional Reforms.

 

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

CHAIRPERSON

FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES – (FPP)

7 Comments

  1. SMN

    That’s why you don’t have MPs coz of your unpatriotic and low level reasoning. Why did you meet leaving out those parties with MPs when the matter is NATIONAL? And would you get a fair result in a match where the referee is also a player. Be serious for once.

    Reply

  2. FGM

    ZCID behaves as if it is not independent. Patricia Scotland had to come all the for it to wake up.We should be serious in the way we execute our mandates.

    Reply

  3. Leon

    SEPARATION OF POWERS VERY IMPORTANT UNLIKE NOW WHEN THE SO CALLED PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE CONTROLS ALL THE THE THERE ARMS THUS APART FROM BEING THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE THE PRESIDENT IS ALSO THE CHIEF JUSTICE AND AS IF NOT ENOUGH HE ALSO MAKES LAWS RENDERING JUDGES AND MPS VERY USELESS INCLUDING COMMONERS

    Reply

  4. M

    wekup zambia

    Reply

  5. M

    workup zambia

    Reply

  6. Mr. K

    The church has has been infiltrated by the enemies of this county it is very difficult to understand why the church should take that route do they consider themselves as a nation of Zambia? Far a way

    Reply

  7. Gregory mambwe

    Piece and order must prevail in Zambia

    Reply

Leave a Reply