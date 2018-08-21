Political Parties Without Parliamentary Representation Add Voice to Dialogue Debate

RESOLUTIONS OF THE FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES (FPP) ON NATIONAL DIALOGUE HELD AT THE ZCID SECRETARIAT ON 20TH AUGUST, 2018.

We the Forum of Political Parties, FPP, without parliamentary representation under the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID), recognising that National Political Dialogue should benefit all Zambians and taking into consideration recent developments in the process thereof do hereby RESOLVE;

That the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) continues to implement its own roadmap to national dialogue involving all political parties and stakeholders.

That all political parties both in and outside parliament submit names of independent eminent persons to chair the national dialogue and ZCID continues to facilitate the process in national interest.

That the national dialogue facilitated by ZCID be based on; a) Constitutional and Institutional Reforms b) Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence c) Tolerance, Civility in Politics, Public Order Act (PoA) and d) Electoral Reforms

That the ZCID Board should proceed to announce the next available date/s to hold the Summit of Presidents (SOP).

That the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) release the Draft Constitution Amendments Bill to the Summit of Presidents (SOP) to commence the Constitutional Reforms.

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

CHAIRPERSON

FORUM OF POLITICAL PARTIES – (FPP)