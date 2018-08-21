RTSA Sheds Light on Speed Camera Installations

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says that there will be no waiver for fines there have been recorded on the newly implemented electronic management system.

Addressing a media briefing, RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Zindaba Soko said the installation of cameras on major roads was part of the strategy to reduce road traffic accidents.

Soko said that there had been sufficient prior notice to the general public on the installation of cameras.

He said that the period of payment of fines would be extended to 30 days.

“We are not going to provide a waiver for fines that were recorded as pre-notices for the placement of cameras were issued to all members of the public. However in light of the foregoing we wish to state that RTSA will increase the period for payments of fines from seven days to 30 days from the period of infringement,” he said.

Soko said that the move had been prompted by the increased vehicle population against increased road accidents.

“The particular move was to address the increase in our vehicle population which has resulted in increased road crashes on many of our roads in the country. The number of vehicles increases by 280% to 700, 000 in the year 2016,” he said.

“As a result road fatalities have also increased from 10 per 100, 000 vehicles to 13.8% per 100, 000 vehicles in the same period.”

He added: “In 2016 alone 2,206 people died in road traffic accidents related therefore is the aim of government through RTSA to significantly reduce these numbers and increase efforts in road safety.”

Soko said that RTSA has trained members of staff to deal with the equipment that is highly effective.

“The cameras detect various road infringements including speeding. Camera technicians have been trained on the latest technology using a live camera, which also has the capability to conduct night operations,” he said.

On August 23, 2017 the government of Zambia signed a 17-year private-public partnership concerning the concession agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solution for the design, installation and operation of a system and solution for vehicle inspection, registration, road safety, law enforcement and traffic surveillance countrywide.