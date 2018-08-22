3 Muchinga Farmers Nabbed for 700 Kg Cannabis Stash

Three Small Scale farmers in Muchinga province have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 700kg.
This is according to a statement issued by Drug Enforcement Public Relations Officer, Thresea Katongo.
“Chibesa Lungu, 32, a small-scale farmer of Zoole village in Chama District has been arrested and jointly charged with Mike Lungu, 44, a small scale farmer of the same abode for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 415kg and dry loose cannabis weighing 26kg” said Katongo.
Also arrested is Patrick Nkowani, 33, a small scale farmer of Chama District in Muchinga Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 315kg and Chiza Miti, 32, of Tom Village in Chasefu District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with tomatoes weighing 27kg.
Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged Adrian Mwanza, 23, and Frank Sichula, 23, of Chaisa compound for trafficking in 56 sachets of heroin.
“Others arrested and jointly charged include Boniface Lemba, 28, of Matero Township and Richard Mambwe, 21, of George compound for trafficking in 24 sachets of heroin” she said.
All suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.
12 Comments
Hanizyy
Peter sikamba green part
G-Bally
Leave them alone,they are farmers,what’s your problem.
Ouagadougou Mpumalanga
Ba kafulumende,Just legalize and put some law’s so that it can be a source of foreign exchange.
Mutale
Why cant you legalise
Jay chelsea
Let’s be like Jamaica…..not ukwikatana
Zambian
Ibange lyaonaula abantu, Government should just come up with something so that it may create foreign exchange to benefit the country as a whole, pantu tabakaleke ukulilima. Ukuli ubuchi?
Razor
This is what is going to bring us the much needed fired to pay off the eurobond. They were just doing their but to help.
Lets Talk.
Let them cultivate it’s just a crop like tomato, rape, cabbage and others.
Jah man
Live ganja 2 us rastrfarians,dont allow ama undr age thats why they turn into wolves(amajanky) Ths bcoz their brains ar premature.Legalise it lyk alcohol but giv ristrictions.Yesai!
Self nyokozi
That’s the problem u have imwe bafikala
kedrick siame
Ba drug efc why are you arresting them if there are stealing then kula landlanda that’s a source of founding a money but why.