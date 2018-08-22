  1. Home
3 Muchinga Farmers Nabbed for 700 Kg Cannabis Stash

Three Small Scale farmers in Muchinga province have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 700kg.

This is according to a statement issued by Drug Enforcement Public Relations Officer, Thresea Katongo.

“Chibesa Lungu, 32, a small-scale farmer of Zoole village in Chama District has been arrested and jointly charged with Mike Lungu, 44, a small scale farmer of the same abode for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 415kg and dry loose cannabis weighing 26kg” said Katongo.

Also arrested is Patrick Nkowani, 33, a small scale farmer of Chama District in Muchinga Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 315kg and Chiza Miti, 32, of Tom Village in Chasefu District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with tomatoes weighing 27kg.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged Adrian Mwanza, 23, and Frank Sichula, 23, of Chaisa compound for trafficking in 56 sachets of heroin.

“Others arrested and jointly charged include Boniface Lemba, 28, of Matero Township and Richard Mambwe, 21, of George compound for trafficking in 24 sachets of heroin” she said.

All suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

  1. Hanizyy

    Peter sikamba green part

    Reply

  2. G-Bally

    Leave them alone,they are farmers,what’s your problem.

    Reply

  3. Ouagadougou Mpumalanga

    Ba kafulumende,Just legalize and put some law’s so that it can be a source of foreign exchange.

    Reply

  4. Mutale

    Why cant you legalise

    Reply

  5. Jay chelsea

    Let’s be like Jamaica…..not ukwikatana

    Reply

  6. Zambian

    Ibange lyaonaula abantu, Government should just come up with something so that it may create foreign exchange to benefit the country as a whole, pantu tabakaleke ukulilima. Ukuli ubuchi?

    Reply

  7. Razor

    This is what is going to bring us the much needed fired to pay off the eurobond. They were just doing their but to help.

    Reply

  8. Lets Talk.

    Let them cultivate it’s just a crop like tomato, rape, cabbage and others.

    Reply

  9. Jah man

    Live ganja 2 us rastrfarians,dont allow ama undr age thats why they turn into wolves(amajanky) Ths bcoz their brains ar premature.Legalise it lyk alcohol but giv ristrictions.Yesai!

    Reply

  11. Self nyokozi

    That’s the problem u have imwe bafikala

    Reply

  12. kedrick siame

    Ba drug efc why are you arresting them if there are stealing then kula landlanda that’s a source of founding a money but why.

    Reply

