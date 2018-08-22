3 Muchinga Farmers Nabbed for 700 Kg Cannabis Stash

Three Small Scale farmers in Muchinga province have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 700kg.

This is according to a statement issued by Drug Enforcement Public Relations Officer, Thresea Katongo.

“Chibesa Lungu, 32, a small-scale farmer of Zoole village in Chama District has been arrested and jointly charged with Mike Lungu, 44, a small scale farmer of the same abode for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 415kg and dry loose cannabis weighing 26kg” said Katongo.

Also arrested is Patrick Nkowani, 33, a small scale farmer of Chama District in Muchinga Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 315kg and Chiza Miti, 32, of Tom Village in Chasefu District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with tomatoes weighing 27kg.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged Adrian Mwanza, 23, and Frank Sichula, 23, of Chaisa compound for trafficking in 56 sachets of heroin.

“Others arrested and jointly charged include Boniface Lemba, 28, of Matero Township and Richard Mambwe, 21, of George compound for trafficking in 24 sachets of heroin” she said.

All suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.